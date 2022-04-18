ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kyle Wright’s emergence a “game-changer” for Braves rotation

By Steven Gagliano, Midday Show W Andy And Randy
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIyBZ_0fCpauAN00

Ever since he made his MLB debut in 2018, Braves fans were waiting to see the Kyle Wright that took the mound in Game 4 of the 2021 World Series. When the 2022 season began, the question became - will he be able to replicate that performance consistently? So far, the answer is yes.

Doing his part to solidify his spot in the rotation moving forward, Wright (1-0 1.64 ERA) has turned in two exceptional starts and has been a bright spot for Atlanta on the hill. With 15 strikeouts, Wright is tied for 7th in the league and his 0.73 WHIP is good for 12th.

92.9 The Game’s Joe Patrick says that while it may be unrealistic to expect Wright to sustain this level of success all season, he has a chance to make a real difference for the defending champs.

“If you get these kinds of performances from him, it’s a total game-changer. He changes your rotation from being two-deep with a probable good third in Ian Anderson to a really solid four-man rotation,” Patrick said.

MLB rosters were expanded to 28 through May 1, and Wright’s impressive outings have all but ensured the 26-year-old right-hander will not be among the players headed back to the minor leagues when rosters have to be trimmed down.

Opening the season with 14 straight games, manager Brian Snitker moved to a six-man rotation. When the off days begin and the team moves back to a five-man crew, either Huascar Ynoa or Bryce Elder, who made his MLB debut against Washington and started last night’s loss to the Padres, could be sent down.

Wright started last Friday’s win over the Padres and will not pitch in the Braves' upcoming series with the Dodgers. Ynoa gets the ball in game one before Max Fried and Charlie Morton get their shot at the vaunted LA lineup.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Josh Donaldson’s HR lifts Yanks over Orioles, 5-2

Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning following a rain delay and the visiting New York Yankees rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. The Yankees put together a four-run fifth following a 49-minute delay. Donaldson, who grounded...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Braves' Jansen incensed after umpire cuts warmup short

Home plate umpire Bill Miller cut Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen's warmup short during Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres, which led to the coaching staff stepping in to diffuse the situation. After throwing three warmup pitches from the mound, Miller apparently wouldn't allow Jansen to continue due to...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Washington, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Huascar Ynoa
Person
Kyle Wright
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves bench Monday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are holding the lefty-hitting Rosario out against the Dodgers' ace southpaw. Guillermo Heredia is starting in right field in place of Rosario and hitting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Ronald Acuna Jr. to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday

The Braves have been without its star outfielder since July 10, 2021 due to an ACL injury. Acuna Jr. played in 82 games in 2021, almost exactly half the season, slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 360 plate appearances. A healthy Acuna Jr. could potentially...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Braves’ Acuña ready to start minor league rehab on Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday as he nears a return from the torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season. Atlanta said prior to a game Sunday night at San Diego that Acuna would join Gwinnett...
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy