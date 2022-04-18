Arizona high school baseball top performers for week of April 11-16

A look at who stood out during the week of April 11-16 in Arizona high school baseball. Coaches nominated the players to The Arizona Republic.

Miles Crutchley, Saguaro, 1B, Sr.

He went 4 for 6 with two triples and four RBIs and played a stellar first base.

Chris Margarella, Saguaro, OF/RHP, So.

Went 3 for 4 with two stolen bases and picked up a save against Shadow Mountain.

Colby Gaines, Walden Grove, C, Sr.

He went 7 for 8 in the last three games, raising his batting average to .571.

Adolfo Pacheco, Apollo, C, Fr.

He was 3 for 3 with a home run and double against Greenway.

Carlos Valencia, Apollo, 2B, Jr.

He had two doubles and an RBI raising his season total to 37 RBIs.

Zach Valentine, Cactus Shadows, 3B, Sr.

Went 4 for 8 in two games with a double, home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Derek Schaefer, Cactus Shadows, 2B, Jr.

On Thursday, he went 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs in one game.

Colin Masco, Cactus Shadows, C, Jr.

He went 4 for 7 with two doubles and three RBIs in two games.

Noah Anderson, Thunderbird, So.

He hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with two outs against Saguaro for a 3-2 lead after his team was shut out in the first five innings. Titans ended up winning 8-4.

Kaden Coutts, Thunderbird, C, Jr.

He went 3 for 3 with three RBIs against Tempe. The team is 5-0 since he started playing catcher.

Connor Mattison, Canyon View, P, Jr.

In a 5-4 win over Sunrise Mountain, he struck out 12 in 4 2/3 innings, allowing no runs.

Jerek Aguon, Desert Heights Preparatory, P, Sr.

In a 12-0 win over Highland Prep, he pitched a seven-inning complete game win, striking out 16 batters.

Aidan Allen, Pinnacle, RHP, Sr.

He threw five innings in a win over Mountain Ridge, allowing one run and two hits.

Christian Lomeli, Poston Butte, Sr.

He went 3 for 4 with two hoe runs in an 8-2 win over Deer Valley to raise team's record to 23-2.

Juan Kalemera, Pinnacle, OF, Jr.

He went 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBIs in the win over Mountain Ridge.

Andrew Richardson, Northwest Christian, LHP/OF, Sr.

Went 4 for 6 with two RBIs and pitched six innings giving up one earned run.

Brian Lorenz, Northwest Christian, INF, So.

He was 4 for 7 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs.

Easton Bryant, Campo Verde, 1B, Sr.

He hit a triple and a game-tying home run in a 4-3 win over Gilbert.

Garrett Ahern, Campo Verde, RHP, Sr.

The Grand Canyon commit threw seven innings, striking out 10 with no walks and giving up three runs against Gilbert.

Boston McGarrahan, Shadow Mountain, P, Sr.

He threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 15-0 win over Moon Valley, striking out seven, giving him a 4-2 record.

Jason Datta, Shadow Mountain, P, Sr.

He struck out four and hit a double in a 12-2, six-inning win over Moon Valley.

Kasen Williams, Shadow Mountain, Fr.

He was 3 for 5 with an inside-the-park home run and three RBIs.

Stephen Hernandez, Perry, LHP, Sr.

He threw six innings of one-hit ball in a 6-1 win over Basha. He did not allow an earned run and struck out nine for his fourth win.

J.D. DeCremer, Brophy Prep, P, Jr.

He threw six innings in a 5-4 win over Tucson, striking out seven and giving up one earned run.

Stone Williamson, Brophy Prep, Jr.

He went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs against Tucson.

Derek Smith, Horizon, C, Sr.

In a win over Paradise Valley, he went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs.

Collin Senior, Horizon, INF, Jr.

He went 4 for 4 with three runs, two doubles and five RBIs.

Jacob Anderson, Horizon, P, Sr.

He worked five innings, giving up one hit and one run and striking out 11.

Austin Ragsdale, Horizon Honors, P, So.

He pitched a four-hit, complete-game 10-1 win over Gilbert Classical to take the region lead. He struck out eight and gave up one walk and no earned runs. He is now 7-0 with a 1.09 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 39 innings.

Michael Karlin, Arizona College Prep, RHP, Jr.

In a 7-3 victory, he pitched a complete-game win over Valley Christian.

Xavier Millan, St. Mary's, So.

He went 3 for 4 with five RBIs in two games.

Orlando Figueroa, St. Mary's, Sr.

He went 3 for 7 with a double and five RBIs.

David Galindo, St. Mary's, Jr.

He went 5 for 8 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Alonso Contreras, St. Mary's, Sr.

He went 5 for 6 with two home runs and seven RBIs in two games.

Ryan Kucherak, Hamilton, INF, Jr.

He went 5 for 9 with two home runs, six RBIs and six runs scored in three wins.

Logan Middendorf, Glendale Prep, Fr.

He went 8 for 14 with five RBIs and six intentional walks in three wins.

Mason Kelley, Red Mountain, RHP, Sr.

He won a 1-0 game over Basha, giving up two hits and striking out seven.

Brayden Grantham, Red Mountain, INF, Sr.

He went 5 for 10 with five RBIs on the week.

Tanner Johnson, Coconino, SS, Sr.

He went 4 for 8 and had four RBIs in a split with Lee Williams.

Conlan Jensen, Duncan, P/C, Sr.

He went 9 for 13 with two triples, nine runs scored, seven RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He also threw out three base runners.

Tim Moriarty, Phoenix Country Day, INF/P, Jr.

He threw a 2-0 win over Horizon Honors, giving up three hits and no walks, striking out 12.

Adam Burns, Phoenix Country Day, INF/P, Jr.

He hit a two-run homer in the first inning in a 2-0 win over Horizon Honors.

Cole Sorosky, Phoenix Country Day, P/INF, Sr.

He threw a complete-game 5-1 win over Veritas Prep, giving up three hits and no earned runs, striking out 13, including his 200 career strikeout.

Collin Cartee, Deer Valley, P, Sr.

He had three hits, three runs and an RBI and allowed four hits and struck out five in a 5-1 win over Peoria.

