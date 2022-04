DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA says masks are no longer required while riding on RTA buses or in RTA buildings. Bob Ruzinsky, Greater Dayton RTA CEO, said Tuesday that he “felt it was time” to make the change. He said that the mandate was lifted at 7 p.m. on Monday, right on the heels of the ending of the federal travel mask mandate.

