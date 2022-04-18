ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist falls off Piedras Street overpass in high-speed crash in South El Paso

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 22 hours ago
An El Paso man fell an estimated 25 feet after flying off an overpass in a high-speed motorcycle crash early Monday in the South Side, police said.

Ricardo Acosto Phillips, 25, of the Northeast El Paso, was taken to University Medical Center of El Paso with serious injuries, police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Phillips was riding a 2016 Yamaha R3 sport motorcycle northbound on Piedras Street coming from the Alameda Street area, police said.

Phillips lost control on a curve on the Piedras overpass, crashed into a guardrail and was thrown off his motorcycle and fell off the bridge, landing in a gated lot off Durazno Avenue, police said.

The police Special Traffic Investigations Unit continues investigating the crash.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

