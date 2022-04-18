Vehicle slams into a utility pole in Alpharetta; driver sought (Alpharetta, GA) Nationwide Report

On Sunday, road were closed after an impaired driver smashed through a power pole in Alpharetta.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on Roswell Street. The early reports showed that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and the driver fled the scene after the collision. Roswell Street was shut down between Milton Avenue and Marietta Street was blocked to allow Georgia Power crews to replace the downed utility pole [...]

April 18, 2022

