30 years of Powerball: $48B in prizes won since game launched

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular lottery game is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Tuesday.

Powerball came to life in 1992, after spending five years under the name Lotto America. The game was launched by the Multi-State Lottery Association , which was founded by 15 states including Rhode Island.

According to the R.I. Lottery, roughly $1.1 billion worth of Powerball tickets have been sold in Rhode Island and nearly $573 million worth of prizes have been won, including eight jackpots. As a result, lottery retailers have received $146 million in commissions.

The first Powerball tickets were sold on April 19, 1992, followed by the first drawing on April 22, 1992.

Here are some fast facts about the game provided by the R.I. Lottery:

Jackpot-winning tickets: 393

$2 million-winning tickets: 470

$1 million-winning tickets: 2,424

Overall prize-winning tickets: 1.7 billion

Total jackpot prizes paid: $25 billion

Total lower-tier cash prizes: $23 billion

May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director, said every Powerball ticket sold has helped raise money to “benefit good causes supported by U.S. lotteries such as education, veterans, senior citizens, and environmental conservation.”

The Powerball jackpot has been hit twice so far this year. In early January, a $632 million prize was split between winning tickets sold in California and Wisconsin, while a ticket bought in Connecticut won a jackpot worth $185 million in mid-February.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and drawings are aired every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. on WPRI 12. The estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $348 million.

