ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Distracted driving crashes nearly double in Mt. Juliet; Police cracking down

By Alex Denis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrTdX_0fCpa3uT00

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Captain Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department is hoping to pump the breaks on the growing number of traffic crashes in town.

“It’s nearly doubled,” Chandler explains.

In 2019, 667 accidents were reported in the city. That number shot up to 1,282 in 2021.

Columbia couple found dead; Son “strong” person of interest

“What comes with that, too, are injuries,” Chandler says. “Injuries are up as well.”

He explains the root cause is distracted drivers focusing more on their devices than their destination.

“I’ve stopped a tractor-trailer driver personally because he had an iPad up in the dash watching a movie as he was driving down the road,” Chandler says.

The carelessness is even apparent as students simply try to get to school safely.

“They tell you they didn’t even realize it was a school zone. So, they missed the school buses that were out and about. They missed the students who were walking to and from school, and they also missed the warning beacons that are flashing yellow,” explains Chandler, “Clearly, they’re just not paying attention.”

This isn’t the first effort Mt. Juliet Police has made to combat the problem in their city.

“We’ve issued many, many warnings for this type of unsafe driving behavior. It’s just not working,” he says.

Now vowing to do more. “That has led us to start really enforcing the laws that are out there to prevent distracted driving, such as the handheld cell phone use law,” Chandler continues, “We’re just trying to do what we can to advocate for folks to be safe.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

It’s a reminder to everyone to put the phone down and pay attention or face consequences.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
WSMV

Columbia Police investigate double homicide

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County couple was killed in their home and police said their son is a person of interest. Columbia Police have been on the scene on Skyline Drive since 10:15 a.m. investigating the deaths of Christopher and Katrina Gaines. Police said a family member found them dead inside their Skyline Drive home.
COLUMBIA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Mt#Juliet#Mt Juliet Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven shooting captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy