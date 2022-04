BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dorothy “Jean” Quinones, beloved wife, mother, and friend, left this earthly realm on Sunday, April 17, 2022, after a long battle with metastatic lung cancer. She was 70 years old. It would be wrong to say the battle was lost because Jean never stopped fighting. She embodied true resilience and her unwavering faith in God throughout her illness made her family proud.

