Arkansas State Police investigating fatal shooting in Lafayette County

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 21 hours ago

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Stamps police officer found a man dead on April 16.

Markeith Anderson, 29, of Stamps, was declared dead at approximately 5:30 a.m. Police found the victim outside at 159 Chestnut Street in Stamps.

Arkansas State Police: 2 dead in Cross County Sunday-night shooting, sheriff among injured

Local police arrested Tony L. Cheatham, 41, of Stamps. He is being held at the Lafayette County Jail and is facing a charge of manslaughter. At the request of local law enforcement authorities, the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

An investigative file will be prepared and submitted to the Lafayette County prosecuting attorney.

