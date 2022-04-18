Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals Why She Kept Jake Funk Romance Private: ‘Nothing Good’ Came From Past Public Relationships

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk. Courtesy of Hannah Ann Sluss/Instagram

Just for them. Hannah Ann Sluss wanted to keep her relationship with boyfriend Jake Funk out of the spotlight — especially after her very public split from former Bachelor Peter Weber .

"I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision," the model, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively at the DIRECTV Space at the Neon Carnival on Saturday, April 16. "We're very private and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now. With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion."

She continued: "And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us."

Sluss confirmed her romance with the Los Angeles Rams running back, 24, in February when she shared videos of herself cheering him on at Super Bowl LVI. While she hasn't yet revealed when she and Funk began dating, the Bachelor Season 24 alum told Us that their relationship quickly became serious.

" We met a couple months ago and as soon as we met, we just had an instant connection and basically [we've been] inseparable since day one," Sluss said. "Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it's just been very seamless and easy."

She added: "After a few short weeks, I met his parents and then he met my parents, and our parents are really close friends now, which is really neat. But it's just truly, like, a meant-to-be situation and we're both very happy."

Though the Tennessee native confessed that she and Funk "see a future together," she made it clear that they're focused on "just enjoying each other and enjoying living in L.A." at the moment. The couple are also not worried about each other's pasts — including Sluss' time on The Bachelor .

"Back then, everyone watched the show and everything was so blown up , so he definitely knew [about it]," she recalled. "But [he] didn't really know [or go into any] detail. Honestly, that was almost three years ago so it's not anything that's, like, [relevant] or present in my life."

Sluss competed for the 30-year-old pilot's heart on Season 24 of the ABC dating series, which aired in 2020. Though Weber proposed during the finale, the pair split shortly after filming wrapped . "I haven't spoken to him since the last time everyone else saw me speak to him. There's nothing to say," she told Us about her former fiancé, seemingly referring to their tense confrontation on After the Final Rose Special . "I've created my own life and, you know, you move on in life."

For Sluss, moving on includes leaving The Bachelor franchise behind. "I haven't really watched the show in years," she confessed. "My season was the last season I really watched."

Reporting by Diana Cooper