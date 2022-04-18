ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCeY8_0fCpZQlo00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee remains ongoing in Crossville. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more.

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year – or even for life

Here are 6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s.

Buc-ee’s is from Texas

In case you hadn’t guessed already, Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Because of its Texas roots, the gas and convenience store-turned-chain-of-super-travel centers will boast treats like kolaches, barbecue, jerky, and homemade fudge; plus, a friendly staff – the Texas way.

Who is ‘Buc-ee’ and what’s with the beaver?

Buc-ee’s was founded by co-founders Don Wasek and Arch “Beaver” Aplin; with Aplin making the name “Buc-ee’s” by combining his own childhood nickname and that of his dog, “Buck;” along with the Ipana toothpaste’s animated mascot, Bucky the beaver.

What are Beaver Nuggets?

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets are a sweet, crunchy snack best for road trips, if you ask a Texan or traveler who has been to Buc-ee’s. The nuggets come in many flavors like sea salted caramel, bold and spicy, and original.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Y2T4_0fCpZQlo00
(Photo: Buc-ee’s Corporate)

Buc-ee’s Crossville will be the first in Tennessee

Since Buc-ee’s began expanding its reach across the South in 2019, it has opened several locations outside the Lone Star State. Tennessee will see its first Buc-ee’s in Crossville sometime in 2023 .

How big will the Buc-ee’s Crossville be?

Buc-ee’s Crossville will occupy more than 53,400 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.

The biggest Buc-ee’s is in Texas

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and so is one of Buc-ee’s 38 Texas locations. In 2012, Buc-ee’s opened its largest travel center in New Braunfels, Texas, off of Interstate 35. The New Braunfels location is the largest convenience store in the world at 68,000 square feet — in fact, it holds a world record as the world’s largest convenience store.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Crossville, TN
Crossville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beaver Nuggets#Arch#Aplin#Ipana#Texan
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRG News 5

Viewer tips lead to fugitive captured in Tennessee

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fugitive was taken into custody after viewers spotted her from a WKRG News 5 feature. Meriya Gale Nease was wanted by U.S. Marshals for a 2021 indictment in south Alabama. Nease was taken into custody April 12, 2022, around 5:34 p.m. by U.S. Marshals in Memphis, Tenn. Nease was found […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

Three Legged Bear Spotted in Tennessee

A bear sighting in Tennessee isn’t the most unusual sighting. However, one with less than its usual four legs isn’t something you see every day. Though uncommon, according to Jody Williams at Help Asheville Bears, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen three-legged bears roaming the city. According to Williams, 36 three-legged bears have been spotted since 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies search for couple and two young boys

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County. Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Autopsy confirms body found in Shoal River was shot

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a body that was found in Shoal River near Crestview.  An autopsy confirmed that the victim was a man who had been shot. Based on the results, investigators are treating this death as suspicious. The man has been positively identified, but […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man breaks into hotel room with drugs, stolen items: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after they found him inside what was supposed empty hotel room at Port City Inn off Matzenger Drive, according to a news release. Deionterrius Thompson, 27, was arrested Saturday, April 16. Police said they found Thompson with drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen items. The items were […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy