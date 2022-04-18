ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

How the Founder of Baked By Melissa Created TikTok’s Viral Green Goddess Salad

By Cady Lang
TIME
TIME
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZ0I4_0fCpZFJ300

For over a decade, Melissa Ben-Ishay ’s name—or perhaps more accurately, Baked by Melissa , the company she founded—has been synonymous with teeny-tiny cupcakes. But these days, Internet denizens might know the 38-year-old baking entrepreneur better as the self-assured mastermind behind TikTok’s most ubiquitous salad, a chopped Green Goddess: an herbaceous, garlicky melange of greens that’s collected fans like music superstar Lizzo and influencer James Charles .

While it might strike some as ironic that the queen of miniscule cupcakes is now the salad doyenne of TikTok, Ben-Ishay credits her newfound fame as a TikTok food influencer to a genuine love of being creative in the kitchen.

“I love to make salad as much as I love to bake cupcakes and dessert,” she told TIME matter-of-factly in a phone interview from her home in Hoboken, N.J. “I think that comes through in the content I create …There are certain things that I can do uniquely for my business that nobody else can do. And TikTok is equally important in the sense that nobody can do it like I can.”

Baked by Melissa’s origins trace back to 2008, when then-24-year-old Ben-Ishay was fired from an advertising job. The next day, Ben-Ishay, an avid baker and cook from an early age, made her now-signature tie-dye cupcakes for a friend’s little sister to take to her first day at a PR internship, which led to the agency’s founder recommending Ben-Ishay to her caterer. Within months, she had a Lower Manhattan storefront and a brand of bite-sized treats with a cult following. While some people may have balked at striking out on their own so quickly, Ben-Ishay demonstrates both tenacity and indefatigable confidence, the latter of which is evident in her TikToks, as she capably dices, chops, and slices while telling viewers that what she’s making is going to be the most delicious thing they’ve ever eaten.

Read More: The 10 Most Anticipated Cookbooks of 2022

Her meteoric rise as a food influencer was born out of a response to another major life change: the pandemic. During its early days, at the height of social distancing, Ben-Ishay began spending more time on TikTok, scrolling through videos every night in bed. It wasn’t long before her love of the content’s unfiltered, authentic nature inspired her to create clips for a personal account, which racked up hundreds of thousands of views. After her first video went viral, she knew she had to start making TikToks for the Baked By Melissa brand, which had always thrived on other social media platforms.

But to her surprise, TikToks of toothsome desserts only performed moderately well, while candid videos of Ben-Ishay making salads exploded in popularity. The first—a clip of a tomato, red onion, and cucumber salad—has more than 3 million likes on TikTok, while her famous Green Goddess tutorial has netted 1.3 million likes and become one of TikTok’s most popular and recognizable recipes. Search “Green Goddess salad” on the platform, and you’ll find hundreds of videos of people recreating the iconic recipe.

“For me, TikTok is like the perfect storm because I’d be doing this stuff [in the kitchen] anyway,” Ben-Ishay says. “From a business perspective, I’ve done this long enough to know that it’s great when you feel like you’re in a rut, because now I’m going to push myself to think of something new.”

It’s hard to pinpoint how or why something goes viral, especially with TikTok’s volatile algorithm, but it’s easy to see why the Green Goddess salad has resonated so widely. There are a number of factors: Ben-Ishay’s fast and assured chopping, which is a prominent feature in all her salad videos, is basically ASMR for foodies, a satisfying visual and auditory experience—one that has led to her make chopping tutorials and knife recommendations for fans. Her cooking videos are accessible—ingredients that most people would be familiar with or have on hand in their pantry or fridge. But the biggest draw might just be Ben-Ishay herself, as she assures you in every video that this is “sooooo good.” And the Green Goddess salad actually is just that good .

Read More: Working for Martha Stewart Turned This Cookbook Author Into a ‘Salad Freak’

While Ben-Ishay, ever the entrepreneur, has considered the possibilities of monetizing her famous Green Goddess dressing, she’s more excited that people are getting in the kitchen to try her recipes, where creations like a loaded kale salad and taco salad nachos have made her a staple of #SaladTok. Her goal is to make easy, delicious, and nourishing food available to everyone, which is why in addition to making videos, she posts every recipe from TikTok onto the Baked By Melissa blog .

Now with her devoted following, she’s moved into a new role as an influencer with gusto, using her platform to support other creators and bring attention to the issue of crediting. After learning that you cannot own the intellectual property of a recipe, Ben-Ishay now has a policy: if she uses another food creator’s recipe, she won’t list the recipe on her video, but instead tags the creator—thus redirecting her followers and their engagement to the original account. As someone whose recipes regularly go viral, she knows how important it is to give credit where credit is due.

Read More: David Chang and Priya Krishna Want You to Get Over Recipes

“Through Baked by Melissa, I’ve learned the importance of leading by example,” she says. “And TikTok has given me the opportunity to lead by example for a new audience—I take that job very seriously. It’s made me a better person, having the responsibility to others to be a good person.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

'Pizza toast' is TikTok's latest viral food trend

TikTok won’t settle for regular toast. As of late, users of the video-sharing app have moved on to "pizza toast." The trendy dish is similar to that of French bread pizza, Focaccia bread pizza and other thick crust iterations in that it skips uncooked dough and is made with pre-baked bread.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Well+Good

A Dietitian Weighs in on Green Goddess Salad, Custard Toast, and 3 Other Recipes You’re Seeing Everywhere Right Now

TikTok is an endless treasure trove of recipe inspiration, from baked feta pasta and salmon bowls to gut-friendly sparkling coffee. It’s almost too easy, TBH, to look up at the clock and realize you've spent over an hour on the app fantasizing about which delicious dish you'll be cooking tonight. But when it comes to some of the biggest TikTok food trends currently hitting the airwaves, it’s not always clear if the recipes are as nutritious as they are tasty. All good—who says everything has to be healthy?—but for those curious about the real-deal nutrient-density of, say, the viral green goddess salad or custard toast, you've come to the right place.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Fried Chicken Green Goddess Salad Is The Most Satisfying Thing You’ll Eat This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is a strange time of year. The first new produce is making it’s way to the farmer’s market and grocery store, which is amazing after a long winter of root vegetables and kale, but the nights are still chilly enough that we need our dinners to have at least a little heartiness to them. It can be a bit of a kitchen predicament, but of course there’s a solution. From healthy eating cookbooks.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Green Goddess#Baked By Melissa#Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Creamy & Easy Lemon Cobbler Recipe Makes Easter Dessert Magic

My dad loves lemon meringue pie. But not having perfected my meringue skills yet, this was the dessert recipe of choice to make for him. This easy magic lemon cobbler recipe is simply delicious, without my weepy meringue. The magic is that it doesn't require stirring, but turns into a luscious cobbler with very little effort. What's not to love about that?
RECIPES
TIME

TIME

58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy