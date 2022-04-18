ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former WPRI anchor Caroline Goggin runs Boston Marathon for stroke survivors, victims

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 22 hours ago

BOSTON (WPRI) — Nearly three years ago, former WPRI anchor Caroline Goggin’s life changed in an instant.

Goggin suffered an ischemic stroke at the age of 27, just three weeks after marrying her husband Travis Eldridge.

Surviving a Stroke: Caroline’s Story

The frightening experience has put life into perspective for Goggin, who has spent the past several months training to run in the Boston Marathon .

RELATED: Boston Marathon makes its return to Patriots’ Day

The couple laced up their shoes Monday for Tedy’s Team , which is an organization dedicated to stroke awareness. It was founded by former New England Patriot Tedy Bruschi after he suffered a stroke.

(Story continues below gallery.)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1Ix6_0fCpYHB800
    Corey Welch/ WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sbM4_0fCpYHB800
    Corey Welch/ WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jy52g_0fCpYHB800
    Corey Welch/ WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nujRM_0fCpYHB800
    Corey Welch/ WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMkd8_0fCpYHB800
    Corey Welch/ WPRI-TV

Goggin and her husband dedicated each of the 26.2 miles to 61 local stroke survivors and victims .

The last 0.2 of the race she dedicated to herself.

When all was said and done, Goggin and Eldridge raised $25,000 for Tedy’s Team.

The pair completed the race in three hours and 53 minutes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

N.Y. athlete takes second in Boston Marathon adaptive program

The folks at Dorset’s J.K. Adams have their sights set on one mighty goal. Eating Disorders: Vermont lawmakers step in to help with treatment options. Help could be on the way to create higher levels of care in Vermont for those with eating disorders. Federal funds to help with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Entertainment
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Ischemic Stroke#Wpri Tv#Patriots#Tedy#Nexstar Media Inc
94.3 WCYY

10 Celebrities That Have Run the Boston Marathon

I am no runner, the only way that you would see me run is if I am being chased by someone. I never think of running as a fun activity let alone a relaxing one, however, there are many people out there that see running as either fun or relaxing.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
CBS Boston

Molly Seidel Dropped Out Of Boston Marathon At Mile 16 Due To Injury

BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury. Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16. In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was “completely gutted.” “Today was a really tough one but I’m all good,” Seidel said. “Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem.” Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
PennLive.com

Olympic champ wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all. The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its traditional spring start for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
BOSTON, PA
WBRE

Former tv anchor shares epilepsy story to help others

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 3 million Americans live with epilepsy, a disorder that disturbs nerve cell activity in the brain and causes seizures. Around 90 percent of people with epilepsy take medication to try and control the chronic condition, but more than half continue having seizures. Statistically, one in 26 Americans will develop […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Boston

Daniel Romanchuk Wins 2022 Boston Marathon Men’s Wheelchair Race

BOSTON (CBS) — After finishing second last October, Daniel Romanchuk added another Boston Marathon win to his resume on Monday. The 23-year-old from Illinois won the 2022 Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair race with relative ease, taking an early lead and never giving it up. It’s the second Boston victory for Romanchuk, who also won Boston in 2019. That morning, Romanchuk became the youngest men’s wheelchair champ at the age of 20. He was also the first American man to win the wheelchair race since 1993. On Monday, Romanchuk won with an official time of 1:26:58. He led for 23 miles of the...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy