Midland, MI

Dow announces $3 billion share buyback program

By Dan Chalk
Huron Daily Tribune
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMidland-based Dow announced that its board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to an additional $3 billion of the company's common stock. An April 13 news release explained that the new repurchase program does not have an expiration date and is in addition to the current program announced in...

