Dow announces $3 billion share buyback program

Although Alibaba has spent more on stock repurchases than other companies in the tech sector, it has not improved its stock sales. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HKG: 9988) shares surged 11%, following an extension of its buyback program from $15 million to $25 billion. The multinational technology firm made the buyback move in anticipation of Beijing’s internet lockdown ease. China operates with strict internet rules, from blocking content and websites to claiming it poses a threat to Chinese stability. The lockout resulted in a loss of $470 billion for the Hangzhou-based e-Commerce. The Alibaba share buyback program will run for two years, from now through March 2024. Alibaba also assigned Shan Weijian as the new independent director. Shan, the longtime investor in Chinese industries to replace Borje Ekholm, CEO of Ericsson, beginning on 31st of March.

STOCKS ・ 28 DAYS AGO