Los Angeles, CA

Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kylie attend jury selection for Blac Chyna case

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 22 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all present for Monday's jury selection amid their pending trial against Blac Chyna. BACKGRID: Getty

Four members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were present during Monday’s jury selection for their pending trial against Blac Chyna, multiple sources confirmed to Page Six.

We’re told Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner visited the Los Angeles courthouse together – without Chyna’s ex, Rob Kardashian.

As we previously reported, Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kylie are all set to testify in the trial.

Reps for the reality stars did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

According to TMZ, Chyna, 33, was also in the courtroom with her attorney on Monday to weigh in on the men and women who will ultimately decide the fate of her case.

In 2017, the “Rob & Chyna” alum filed a lawsuit against the entire Kar-Jenner family – including Kris, 66, Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Khloé, 37, Kendall, 26, Kylie, 24, and ex Rob, 35 – over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relations.

Chyna was seen entering the courthouse on Monday with her mother, Shalana Hunter (far left).

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, alleged via her attorney in the lawsuit, “Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016.

“In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show [‘Rob & Chyna’], which had already begun filming a second season.”

The reality star, who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with Rob, also accused the Arthur George owner in the lawsuit of physically abusing her.

Chyna’s lawsuit claims the Kardashian-Jenners were responsible for the cancellation of “Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna is seeking more than $40 million for loss of earning damages and more than $60 million in loss of future earning capacity damages, court filings previously obtained by Page Six revealed.

The Kardashian-Jenners responded to Chyna’s claims with a lawsuit of their own that same year, claiming the influencer violently attacked Rob.

The family’s attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, told Rolling Stone earlier this month that his famous clients would only appear in court once for Chyna’s trial, noting, “My clients are obviously people that are very well-known. They’ll cause a stir being in the courthouse.”

Reee
19h ago

If you guys stop watching their shows and buying their products they will disappear. Maybe then they will stop jumping in out of various guys beds because people won’t be watching as there won’t be anything to talk about.

Ms......
22h ago

I feel bad for Dream, she's the only grandchild that actually looks like the Kardashians. Money isn't everything, especially when your not poor.

Shelly Mccarthy
17h ago

They have the audacity to say that they are too well known to be in the court. The most iconic man on this earth, Michael Jackson came everyday. STOP.

#Kardashian Family#Jury Selection#Rob Chyna
