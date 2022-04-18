ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

‘Take me to court’: Mississippi mayor considering emergency order in wake of violence

By Magnolia State Live
 22 hours ago
Outraged by recent acts of violence committed over the past few weeks, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he is considering taking drastic action if criminal activity in the city doesn’t slack off.

“I’m looking at the civil emergency order and seeing what the authority is for the board to try and step in and see what we need to do to make certain our city can continue to be the city we want; we’re not going to tolerate it,” he said at the start of Monday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Flaggs said he was embarrassed during the past two weeks by television reports of violent crime in Vicksburg. His comments follow a week in which three people — one a juvenile — were shot and a weekend fight in a bar where one woman was stabbed and beaten and another was cut over an eye.

He said Jacques’, the bar where the fight occurred, was closed by Police Chief Penny Jones and will not reopen until the owners meet with him and Jones to discuss a plan to provide better security and safety for customers.

The business has been closed twice before; once in December 2018 when shots were fired outside the business on Washington Street after an apparent argument in the bar and again in June 2020 after a fight inside the bar led to shots being fired outside the bar on Washington Street.

“We’ve got to stop bar fights; we’re going to start closing down every nightclub that gives us trouble,” Flaggs said. “Take me to court; take me to court.”

He called the recent violence “pathetic; we’re bigger and better than that.

“We can do better. I’m going to protect the people of this city. I want to represent prosperity.”

After the meeting, Flaggs said he would consult with City Attorney Kim Nailor about the emergency order.

“I want to see what authority we have and how we can enact it so we can shut down immediately the bars that are disturbing people,” he said. “At the same time, I think we need to start looking at what we need to start doing to get the streets of Vicksburg safe between the hours of 1 o’clock and 5 o’clock in the morning.”

Flaggs said making the streets safer may require a curfew.

“We’re going to look at it,” he said.

Vexillia Regis
21h ago

Call in shots fired, in Greenville, and some of the dispatchers will hang up on you. They need to enforce a curfew in Greenville and in Jackson.

Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after she allegedly waited after softball game to punch umpire in face

A Mississippi softball umpire posted a picture of her bruised face on Facebook after she was punched by a mother in the parking lot of a softball complex Saturday. Kristi Moore is recovering after the confrontation with Kiara Thomas, who was reportedly waiting to ambush Moore after Moore finished umpiring a 12-year-old softball game at the Laurel Sportsplex.
LAUREL, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
