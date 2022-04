ENGLEWOOD – Dale Arthur Timman, 66, Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born January 25, 1956, to the late Carrol Jean (Touby) and James Arthur Timman in Sandusky, Ohio. Dale grew up in Norwalk, Ohio, where he made many fond memories and lasting relationships. He recently retired after nearly 20 years from his position as Purchasing Manager for ASPM. Dale was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and Grand Lodge of F. & A.M. of Ohio. He enjoyed gardening everything under the sun, hiking, and most importantly spending time with his family. Dale’s children and grandchildren were his heart.

ENGLEWOOD, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO