Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy after Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits

Alex Jones may now face arrest for contempt of court after he failed to appear for his deposition for the second day in a row in a lawsuit over his false claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a “giant hoax”.A court document filed on Thursday by an attorney for the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting said that Mr Jones breached the court order by failing to turn up to testify under oath that morning.The far-right conspiracy theorist had refused to attend the first day of his deposition on Wednesday, claiming to be too sick to leave...

POLITICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO