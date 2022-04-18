Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy after Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits

A judge has denied right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ attempt to delay his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre after he appeared on his show while claiming to be too sick to appear in court.Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis on Tuesday ordered that the deposition go ahead as planned at 9am local time in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, suggesting that Mr Jones’ legal team “unknowingly misled” the court with its attempts to postpone it over his mystery illness.Kevin Smith, an attorney for the Infowars host, filed a motion on Monday claiming that...
