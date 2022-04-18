DIZZY LEFON CARVER

Mayor Jared Carr has made his selection for the 2022 Mayor Lyle Anderson Gold Leaf Award for Volunteer Service recipients. Carr selected Katherine (Katie) Schneider as this year youth recipient and Ethel Boyer as the adult recipient. Schneider, a Lebanon High School senior and daughter of Sam and Lori Schneider, was nominated by her teacher, Sara Light, for her work to create a curriculum for community members about the administration of Narcan – a drug used to combat opioid overdoses. According to Light, Schneider partnered with Lane Change director, Lauren Mitchell to create the curriculum. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO