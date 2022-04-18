ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crocker, MO

DIZZY LEFON CARVER

Laclede Record
 22 hours ago

Dizzy LeFon Carver, 85, of Crocker, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home. He was born June 21, 1936, in Pulaski County, Mo. to Will Jennings Sooter and Gladys Marie (Carver) Sooter. On April 20, 1992, he married Carolyn Sue Dobbins. He was preceded in death by his...

www.laclederecord.com

Laclede Record

ANNA RUTH WALTERS

Anna Ruth Walters, 92, of Richland, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Richland Care Center. She is survived by her children, James Walters (Sally) of Richland; Barbara Russell of Grady, Ala.; Vic Walters (Janet) of Richland; Teresa Todd (Ronald) of Crocker; Bobby Walters (Angie) of Linn Creek; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Clarence Zeigenbein (Brenda) of Waynesville; Betty Cochran of Iberia; Jim Zeigenbein of Campbellsburg, Ind.; Ted Zeigenbein of Richland; Janie Lee (Chris) of Enoree, S.C.; Rosie Taylor (Bill) of Enoree of Enoree, S.C., and Peggy Wilson (Tony) of Dixon; a sister-in-law, Donna Zeigenbein of St. Robert; a sister of love, Lona Mae Zeigenbein of Devil’s Elbow; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
RICHLAND, MO
Laclede Record

SHARON MARGARET JENNINGS

Sharon Margaret Jennings, 78, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born March 25, 1944, in Los Angeles, Calif. to Phil Giblin and Vernetta Lindsay Giblin. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Sean Marshall and Travis Lindsay Jennings. Sharon graduated from St....
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

LELA M. DONIGAN

Lela M. Donigan, 92, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Sharon, Okla. to Homer and Lula Rusher Smith. On May 28, 1949, she was united in marriage to Sterling Elsworth Donigan and to this union one daughter and two sons were born.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

NORMA JEAN KIRK

Norma Jean Kirk, 69, of Buffalo, died Saturday, April 9, 2022. She was born Aug. 6, 1952, to Jasper Ernest Hall Jr. and Alma (Sommer) Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John, and three brothers, Kenny Hall, Lee Hall, and Ernie Hall. Norma enjoyed sewing...
BUFFALO, MO
Laclede Record

MONTE D. JORDAN

Monte D. Jordan, 83, of Rogersville, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Graveside services for Monte D. Jordan will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, in the Durbin Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Hartville. Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Durbin Cemetery or American Diabetes Association.
ROGERSVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

BETTE JANE WYCKOFF

Bette Jane Wyckoff, 93, of Lebanon, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, in her home. She was born March 1, 1929, in South Dakota to the late John Jacob Grode and Georgia Violet (Simmons) Grode. As a young girl, Bette grew up in South Dakota where she attended school. She married...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

RAYMOND “POPPA SMURF’’ PRICE

Raymond “Poppa Smurf’’ Price, 80, of Booneville, Miss., formerly of Laclede County, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Miss. He was born Jan. 30, 1942. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Rosie and Norman Price; his brothers, James and...
BOONEVILLE, MS
Laclede Record

Volunteers picked for Gold Leaf Award

Mayor Jared Carr has made his selection for the 2022 Mayor Lyle Anderson Gold Leaf Award for Volunteer Service recipients. Carr selected Katherine (Katie) Schneider as this year youth recipient and Ethel Boyer as the adult recipient. Schneider, a Lebanon High School senior and daughter of Sam and Lori Schneider, was nominated by her teacher, Sara Light, for her work to create a curriculum for community members about the administration of Narcan – a drug used to combat opioid overdoses. According to Light, Schneider partnered with Lane Change director, Lauren Mitchell to create the curriculum. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

BETTY JEAN (CRADY) CRABTREE

Betty Jean (Crady) Crabtree, 82, of Buffalo, died Saturday, April 18, 2002, at the Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. She was born April 12, 1940, in Newton, Iowa, to Carl and Crystal (Manley) Crady. On May 19, 1961, she married Ray Donovan Crabtree. Betty and Ray spent their early years...
BUFFALO, MO
Laclede Record

SARAH CATHERINE “KATIE’’ (WILDER) WILLIAMS

Sarah Catherine “Katie’’ (Wilder) Williams, 90, of Waynesville, died Monday, April 8, 2022, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. She is survived by three children, Billy Williams II (Janis) of Waynesville; Scott Williams of Montgomery, Texas, and Anita Ivey (Larry Southard) of Laquey; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

JAMES B. “JIM’’ SAVAS

James B. “Jim’’ Savas, 59, of Marshfield, died Jan. 18, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Springfield. He was born Dec. 14, 1962, in Illinois to Peter George and Shirley (Owens) Savas, who preceded him in death. Jim worked as a 911 dispatcher in Christian County, Mo. He was...
MARSHFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

BRIAN JAMES KANE SHOWERS

Brian James Kane Showers, 48, of Marshfield, died Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born Feb. 18, 1974, in Grants Pass, Ore. to James Showers and Cinda Lou (Williams-Mathus) Showers. On May 6, 2006 he married Christy Tunnell. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Charlie (Dottie)...
MARSHFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Laclede Record

SGM (RET.) JOSEPH CALVIN LASTRAPES

SGM (Ret.) Joseph Calvin Lastrapes, 85, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Astrid Lastrpates of St. Robert; his son, Michael Lastrapes and wife Melissa of Kansas City, Kan.; his daughter, Carol Lastrapes-Sadler and husband Brent of Mexico, Mo.; five grandchildren, Bryce Sadler (McKenzie) of Indianapolis, Ind.; Maverick Sadler of Columbia; Savannah Sadler of Indianapolis, Ind.; Cody Degel (Liz) of Titusville, Fla., and Kyle Stevens of St. Robert; two brothers, Jimmy Lastrapes (Maryann) of Opelousas, La. and John “BB’’ Lastrapes of Indianola, Miss.; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
SAINT ROBERT, MO
KFVS12

Local holiday basketball game in Cape Girardeau

Accused burglar arrested by Perry County Sheriff's Office. Bald Knob Cross of Peace celebrates 86th Easter Sunrise Service. Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person injured. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person injured. BBB Torch Awards. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The Better Business...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Laclede Record

LENISE “LENNY’’ (DECK) LUND

Lenise “Lenny”’ (Deck) Lund, 70, of Lebanon, died Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was born Aug. 16, 1951, to John Henry Deck Jr. and Marjorie Geraldine (Foxworthy) Deck. In 1969 she married John Michael Lund. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; and...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

MEGAN BAILEY NICOLE GLASSER

Megan Bailey Nicole Glasser, 21, of Lebanon, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Lebanon. She is survived by one son, Ryanlynn Glasser of the home; her mother, Nicole Freeman (Ebbie) of Lebanon; her father, Martin Glasser of Hollis, Okla.; two brothers, Matthew Glasser of Licking; Nicholas Freeman of Windyville; four sisters, Haley Glasser of Windyville; Hallie Glasser of Windyville; Ebbiney Freeman of Windyville; Alley Glasser of Lebanon and her maternal grandmother, Diana Jones of Lebanon.
LEBANON, MO

