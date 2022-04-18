DIZZY LEFON CARVER

SGM (Ret.) Joseph Calvin Lastrapes, 85, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Astrid Lastrpates of St. Robert; his son, Michael Lastrapes and wife Melissa of Kansas City, Kan.; his daughter, Carol Lastrapes-Sadler and husband Brent of Mexico, Mo.; five grandchildren, Bryce Sadler (McKenzie) of Indianapolis, Ind.; Maverick Sadler of Columbia; Savannah Sadler of Indianapolis, Ind.; Cody Degel (Liz) of Titusville, Fla., and Kyle Stevens of St. Robert; two brothers, Jimmy Lastrapes (Maryann) of Opelousas, La. and John “BB’’ Lastrapes of Indianola, Miss.; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Comments / 0