Agner K. (Arnie/Pete) Pedersen, 92, went home to be with his heavenly father on Friday, April 15, 2022, at home surrounded by his children. Agner was born on July 13, 1929, in Holstebro, Denmark to the late Christ and Johanna (Mortensen) Pedersen. He graduated from Milan High School in 1947 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Agner married Marianne, the love of his life, in 1954. He retired from Tennaco (Clevite/Gould) after 40 years. He was a member of the Church of the Open Door, Elyria. Agner loved farming, watching sports, his family and most of all his faith and love of Jesus Christ.

NORWALK, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO