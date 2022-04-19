Shepler's Ferry expecting to delay opening due to icy weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe storms are likely today, and it’s important that you have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. All forms of severe weather are expected as a terrible storm system impacts the Gulf Coast states. Damaging wind is a high threat with gusts over 60mph, and large hail is also possible with today’s expected severe weather outbreak. Unfortunately, tornadoes are likely in our area... and if they form, they could be strong (EF2 or higher). So, know where your safe place is for wherever you’re going to be between the hours of Noon and 8PM. This is the time-frame when it’s most likely that severe weather could strike. Remember, when dealing with a tornado warning, it’s best to be on the lowest level of your home...away from windows...in a bathroom, interior hallway, closet, storm shelter, or basement.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO