Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 23 hours ago

(STACKER) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Sherman?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Sherman. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#6. Garcia’s Tamales y Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Price: not available
– Address: #200 S. Montgomery, Sherman, TX
#5. LaMesa Mexican Restaurante & Cantina

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 2124 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2622
#4. Lupe’s Tamales

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 129 E Wall St, Sherman, TX 75090-5930
#3. Catrina’s Cocina & Tequila Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 306 East Highway 82 near intersection of US Hwys 82 and 75, Sherman, TX 75092
#2. Mariachi’s Fine Mexican Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1909 Texoma Pkwy Ste 103, Sherman, TX 75090-2668
#1. Camino Viejo Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 110 E Houston St, Sherman, TX 75090-5908
