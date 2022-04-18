6 years in prison for Fresno man on Fentanyl-related charges

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — A Fresno man was sentenced to 6 years in prison for charges relating to Fentanyl distribution, the US Department of Justice announced Monday.

According to court documents, in May 2021 evidence was obtained by law enforcement agencies indicating that Jose Jesus Torres Garcia, 30 of Fresno, was using social media to sell “M30” pills, described as counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with Fentanyl.

During a search of Torres Garcia’s home, investigators found a loaded, short-barrel rifle and hundreds of Fentanyl pills packaged for sale, according to documents from the US Department of Justice. He was charged with possessing and intending to sell Fentanyl and “possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime,” according to the documents.

Torres Garcia pleaded guilty to both charges on Sept. 27, 2021 and was sentenced to six years in prison by US District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Monday.

