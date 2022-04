MONSON (CBS) — Rescuers pulled a hiker to safety after he fell 30 feet down into underground water storage tank in Monson Monday. The 32-year-old was stuck for at least three hours. Police said he was hiking in the woods with a friend when he fell into the tank that was used by the former Monson Developmental Center. The hole leading to an underground storage tank (Photo credit: Monson police) Crews were able to get to him and pull him out, and he was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

MONSON, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO