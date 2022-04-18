Alert: Former Chicago police officer convicted in shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald won't face federal charges

A good Samaritan who wound up fatally shooting a man he tried to save from drowning in a South Carolina lake will not face criminal charges in the bizarre case, authorities said. The unidentified man who fatally shot 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan acted in self-defense, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office...
STAMFORD — A former Norwalk police officer pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from accusations that he and a colleague were drinking and ignoring calls for service while on duty. Michael DiMeglio, 39, appeared remotely before Judge Gary White Thursday and pleaded guilty to sixth-degree larceny and second-degree...
The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
NYPD officers are outraged about the latest arrest of a gang member with a long criminal record, five years after the man was released from jail following an attack that left a police officer with life-altering injuries. NYPD Detectives Union President Paul Digiacomo told "Fox & Friends" about the harrowing...
Two Michigan brothers who spent 25 years behind bars for a crime they did not commit were released on Tuesday. George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus were convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole in 1997 for the slaying of Margaret Midkiff, who was found dead at her home in 1995. .
A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
A Mississippi murder suspect who got pregnant in jail, then was released and then rearrested threw herself on the mercy of the court Monday and entered an open plea to manslaughter. Sentencing is set for May 27 for Jessica Aldridge, whose attorney, Cynthia Stewart, unexpectedly made an open plea on...
March 20 (Reuters) - An off-duty police officer accused of placing his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old girl to restrain her after a school fight in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is under investigation and remains employed, the city's police department said in a statement. The March 4 incident at Lincoln...
March 30 (UPI) -- FBI agents raided a home just outside Detroit in connection with reported death threats made against the judge and attorneys involved in a trial for the men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Wednesday. The subject of the raid was a home...
Frank James is expected to face a judge today after being arrested and charged with shooting and wounding 10 people on a crowded New York City subway train. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what charges James could be facing and whether investigators have been able to determine a motive for the shooting. April 14, 2022.
A Georgia woman has been sentenced to life for killing her own mother whose murder she blamed on non-existent killers. Carly Walden, 37, was sentenced on Thursday morning to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 16 years in prison, a statement from the Newton County District Attorney's Office reads.
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A former township supervisor from Columbia County is now facing federal charges after allegedly stealing while on the job. State police arrested Linda Tarlecki in 2019. She served as Conyngham Township's supervisor for years, giving her access to the township's bank accounts. Investigators believe Tarlecki...
A 47-year-old Wilmington man was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice Friday with engaging in an interstate murder-for-hire plot to kill his ex-wife, officials said. According to the US DOJ, Javier A. Rodriguez paid a hitman $5,000, with another $5,000 offered upon completion of the act, to murder his former spouse. He was arrested March 25, 2022.
An Alabama judge has dismissed a capital murder charge, ruling that a man acted under the state’s Stand Your Ground law, which allows people to use deadly force in self-defense. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Alaric May issued an order Saturday tossing the charge against Samuel Bernard Smith, 23, of...
Police have arrested the man they say brutally beat another man outside a Tupelo bar Saturday morning. Police have arrested and charged Timothy Albert Turner, 37, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder. Turner is accused of killing 31-year-old Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, of Fulton, who died at a Memphis hospital.
Two people died Monday in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police found Markell Felder, 37, and Patrice Harley, 31, dead at the Crossings Apartments on Ridgewood Road in Jackson. Officials say that Felder pulled a gun on Harley, who was reportedly his girlfriend and shot and killed her before...
A U.S. federal judge on Thursday entered a permanent order of detention for the man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car this week, after prosecutors said he presented a flight risk and a danger to the community. The man, Frank...
