ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alert: Former Chicago police officer convicted in shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald won't face federal charges

manisteenews.com
 22 hours ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Former township supervisor now facing federal charges

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A former township supervisor from Columbia County is now facing federal charges after allegedly stealing while on the job. State police arrested Linda Tarlecki in 2019. She served as Conyngham Township's supervisor for years, giving her access to the township's bank accounts. Investigators believe Tarlecki...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Feds charge Wilmington man with hiring hitman to kill ex-wife

A 47-year-old Wilmington man was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice Friday with engaging in an interstate murder-for-hire plot to kill his ex-wife, officials said. According to the US DOJ, Javier A. Rodriguez paid a hitman $5,000, with another $5,000 offered upon completion of the act, to murder his former spouse. He was arrested March 25, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy