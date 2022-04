2 arrested, 1 wanted in Columbia mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Columbia Police Department announced an additional arrest Monday afternoon in the mall shooting at Columbiana Centre.

We previously reported that the first call came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday afternoon about gunshots near the Gap store, the police chief said. Then they started to receive multiple calls.

Police said 15 people were injured. Nine people were injured in the shooting and six people suffered from other injuries such as broken bones and head trauma while trying to leave the mall for safety. The oldest person injured is 73 and the youngest person is 15.

On Saturday, three people were detained, according to the police department.

On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Jewayne Price and charged him with unlawful carry of a pistol.

According to the police department, the two additional males that were detained for questioning were released from custody after it was determined they were not involved in the shooting.

On Monday, the police department said Marquise Robinson, 20, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carry of a handgun.

Police will add nine additional counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder to Price’s previous charge.

Price is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. He is also on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The judge is allowing Price to travel from home to work at certain times of the day.

On Tuesday, Price appeared again in front of a judge who denied bond on the additional charges he faces citing that he is a danger to the community & a flight risk.

Robinson is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

A judge denied bond for Robinson Tuesday morning.

The police department has obtained arrest warrants for the third suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, of Columbia. He is wanted on nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Police announced Tuesday a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to Smith’s arrest.

They also said the public should consider Smith armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department.

