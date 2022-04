MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – As of Friday, Schuyler Hospital announced that it will no longer operate as a COVID-19 testing site. The hospital, which has been a testing site since 2020, made the announcement on Friday, saying that after March 25, it will no longer be a COVID testing site because of reduced demand. However, the hospital said that if the number of COVID cases increase in the community again, it may reopen as a testing site.

MONTOUR FALLS, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO