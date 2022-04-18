ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State gymnastics coaches win national awards for 1st time in program history

By Ryan Black, Lansing State Journal
After one of the best seasons in the history of Michigan State's gymnastics program, the rest of the country noticed.

That recognition came in the form of a pair of national honors Monday.

The Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) named Spartans head coach Mike Rowe its coach of the year. The WCGA also voted associate head coach Nicole Jones and assistants Whitney Snowden and Alina Cartwright as the organization's assistant coaches of the year.

It is the first time in MSU history that its staff has captured national coaching awards.

Monday's accolades come on the heels of prior acclaim earlier this month; on April 7, Rowe won the WCGA Region Four Coach of the Year award, while Jones and Snowden picked up Region Four Assistant Coaches of the Year honors. Rowe's award marked the fifth regional honor for an MSU head coach. It also was the fifth regional laurel for a Spartans assistant coach.

A Michigan State alum, Rowe just completed his fifth season as head coach and eighth year as a member of the Spartans' staff.

Jones, who primarily works with the beam performers, has spent the past five years as the team's associate head coach and wrapped up her 10th season on staff in 2022. A former MSU gymnast who earned All-Big Ten honors four times, Jones began her career as a volunteer assistant in 2011 before becoming a full-time member of the coaching staff.

Snowden has been an assistant the past three seasons after previously working as an educational clinician and consultant for USA gymnastics. Her primary coaching responsibilities with the Spartans center around the leg events, vault and floor.

Another former MSU gymnast, Cartwright finished her first season as the Spartans' volunteer assistant. Prior to returning to East Lansing, she had been an assistant at Alaska-Anchorage the last three years. Cartwright choreographed MSU's floor routines and assisted in coaching floor events while also helping with videography.

Rowe and the staff's national awards put a bow on one of the most memorable campaigns in school history. Michigan State qualified for an NCAA regional as a team for the first time since 2016. It finished third in the West Regional in Seattle — behind blue bloods Alabama and Utah — to come up just short of advancing to nationals.

But the Spartans did have one gymnast move on from the regionals as an individual: freshman Skyla Schulte. An Illinois native, Schulte tied for seventh on beam in the first national semifinal last week to seal second-team All-America honors. She became only the third All-American in MSU's annals, and the first to accomplish the feat on beam.

Six gymnasts, including Schulte, landed on All-Big Ten teams. Fellow freshman Gabrielle Stephen joined Schulte on the first team while sophomores Delanie Harkness, Baleigh Garcia, Giana Kalefe and senior Ashley Hofelich earned spots on the second team.

Schulte also was named the Big Ten's freshman of the year, becoming only the third Spartan to win that award alongside Michelle Ingalls (1988) and Victoria Iakounina (2004). Schulte's best performance came March 5, when she scored 39.675 in the all-around to set a school record. Kristen Coleman's prior mark (39.625) had stood since 2007.

As a team, the Spartans set a program record for single-meet score three times during the 2022 season. They also posted all-time-best marks on vault, bars (49.500), beam (49.500) and floor (49.675). MSU won the Big Five meet Feb. 19 and placed second at the Big Ten Championships.

MSU ended the regular season with a No. 9 national ranking. It also finished No. 9 in the country on floor and 10th on beam.

Contact Ryan Black at rblack@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @RyanABlack.

