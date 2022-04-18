99 Days Into Legislative Session And Agreement On Budget Is Elusive

(Des Moines, IA) — This is the 15th week of the 2022 Iowa legislative session, but there is no agreement yet among majority Republicans on the bills outlining the state budget. Today (Monday) is the 99th day of the session with 74 days remaining. House Republicans have sent the bills outlining their budget plans to the Iowa Senate, but none of them have been brought up for a vote. Senate Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny says his chamber isn’t interested in adding 70-million dollars in spending. Democrats have been arguing that more money should be spent to address problems like prison staffing and water quality while the state has a billion-dollar surplus.