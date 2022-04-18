Giants-Mets Ppd, set for doubleheader Tuesday afternoon
By The Associated Press
22 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Mets postponed their game against the San Francisco Giants scheduled for Monday night due to forecasted rain and rescheduled it as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. The Mets announced the postponement about three hours before first pitch Monday, with 1-2 inches of...
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
Some things in baseball seem like they would happen more than they do. For instance, a player hitting four home runs in a game has happened only 17 times in Major League Baseball history. On Sunday, a New York Yankees pitcher accomplished one of those rare baseball feats. If your...
NEW YORK (AP) — Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2 Saturday. Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens...
New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
The New York Mets suffered a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field as the bats went quiet. New York had just five hits and Jeff McNeil collected two of them. Carlos Carrasco started for the Mets and tossed five shutout innings while allowing just...
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees failed to agree on an extension prior to Opening Day but Judge replacing the Yankees with the New York Mets will not happen, a source told The Post. Judge, who is considered as one of the best - if not the best outfielder - in the MLB, set Opening Day as the deadline for him and the Yankees to agree on a new extension.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 injured list but wasn’t in New York’s lineup for a doubleheader opener against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. New York didn’t announce a lineup until roughly 30 minutes before first pitch while waiting...
NEW YORK – The Mets will have to wait another day for their biggest early test of the 2022 season.
The series opener between the Mets and San Francisco Giants was postponed on Monday due to rain at Citi Field. It will be made up on Tuesday in a single admission doubleheader starting...
The Oakland Athletics (4-4) will visit the Toronto Blue Jays (5-4), in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET. The Blue Jays will give the start to Alek Manoah (1-0), and the Athletics will turn to Adam Oller. The Athletics beat the Blue Jays 7-5...
— The Yankees had lefty Lucas Luetge warmed up in their bullpen in the eighth inning of a scoreless game Sunday at Oriole Park. Righty Jonathan Loaisiga worked himself into quite a jam that turned into bases loaded with two down after Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos worked a 10-pitch walk.
LINE: Mets -189, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Mets averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets...
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight day, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians have been postponed by inclement weather and unplayable conditions.Tuesday's game was called four hours before the scheduled first pitch, with the decision coming after Guardians officials inspected the soggy outfield at Progressive Field. Snow piled up in downtown Cleveland the past two days and temperatures have been in the low 30s.The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Wednesday, starting at 2:10 p.m. Monday's postponement will be played as part of a doubleheader on July 12.This week's four-game series is now a three-game set with two games Wednesday and one Thursday. With a dryer weather forecast, the AL Central rivals should finally meet for the first time this season.The second postponement wiped out a matchup between former Cy Young Award winners — Cleveland's Shane Bieber and Chicago's Dallas Keuchel. They had been pushed back from slated starts on Monday.The team's pitching plans have not yet been announced.
The San Francisco Giants travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Mets in the first of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Giants-Mets prediction and pick will be revealed. After mother nature disrupted these two teams and their...
Playoff contenders beat the teams they’re supposed to beat, and that’s the opposite of what the Yankees just did against the Orioles. The same offensive woes that plagued New York in too many games last season cropped up in Baltimore — outside of a four-run fifth inning on Saturday, the Bombers bats managed only two runs across the other 28 innings of the series. Not great!
This is the New York Yankees World Series Championships history part VI. It is the final segment of the Yankees World Series history. Enjoy. The Yankees defeated the Atlanta Braves in six games to win another World Series. Here is a breakdown of each game. In game one, the Yankees...
The Yankees have brought back a familiar face. According to Baseball America, New York has signed infielder Derek Dietrich to a minor league deal. This will be the second straight season where Dietrich will have spent time in the Yankees’ organization. Last year, Dietrich signed a minor league deal with the Bronx Bombers ahead of spring training and made a strong push to crack the Opening Day roster during camp.
The New York Yankees. The Pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers. The Evil Empire. Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, Jeter. 40 AL pennants. 27 World Series titles. No franchise is more synonymous with baseball on this planet than the New York Yankees. They represent the best and the worst of the game. They are widely beloved and viciously loathed. They are alpha and omega, yin and yang. But now, after 119 years of glorious, grating existence, it might finally be time to disband the franchise.
