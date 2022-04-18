ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa House Passes Moratorium On Utilities Board Holding Eminent Doman Hearings

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 22 hours ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has passed legislation putting a moratorium on eminent domain hearings concerning carbon-capture pipelines. KCAU / TV reports the rules wouldn’t be changed, but almost a year would be added to give time for negotiations between the companies and the landowners affected. The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled a permit hearing in Fort Dodge for one of the three companies with pipeline proposals for Iowa. If the permit is approved, that company would be allowed to use eminent domain to gain access to land for its pipeline. If the Iowa Senate gives its approval to the bill, all hearings would be put off until next February.

