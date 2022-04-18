Southern Miss on 9-game win streak after 12th-inning homer
darnews.com
22 hours ago
Scott Berry's Southern Miss team keeps finding ways to win, with help from a terrific pitching staff and some clutch hitting. Scott Berry's Southern Miss team keeps finding ways to win, with help from a terrific pitching staff and clutch hitting. The Golden Eagles capped a sweep of FIU...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Texas A&M softball’s Mayce Allen delivered at the dish on Saturday in the series opener at No. 14 Tennessee. The sophomore catcher belted her sixth home run this season, and first in over a month, to go with a career-high four RBI. TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (27-16, 8-7 SEC) completed the sweep over South Carolina (23-21, 2-14 SEC) by run-ruling the Gamecocks in six innings 8-0. The Tigers allowed only three runs in the series sweep over the Gamecocks and shut them out in the other two games.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss softball team secured its first Conference USA series sweep since 2019 with Saturday’s 5-2 victory over UTEP. The Golden Eagles received a five-inning performance from Paige Kilgore, and a three-run shot from freshman Alexis Dittmer aided Southern Miss to an important conference win.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss baseball team is well-represented in the latest top 25 polls, rising to as high as number five in the Perfect Game poll, their highest ranking ever in that particular poll. They’re sixth nationally in the D1 baseball poll, also their highest ever, as...
The Tulane baseball team’s loss to Houston on Saturday affected the pitching plans for Tuesday’s vital home game against streaking Southern Miss as well. Carter Robinson, who has been mostly solid as a midweek starter, took himself out of the running with a rough relief performance. Trying to stop a rally in the fifth inning, he walked the first batter he faced on four pitches and allowed a double, a single and home run in his next four as the Cougars turned a 4-4 score into a 10-4 lead before he recorded an out.
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State baseball fell to No. 17 Auburn 3-2 in Saturday’s series finale at Dudy Noble Field. Despite the loss, MSU managed to win the Southeastern Conference series two games to one with a 7-6 win on Thursday and a 9-5 win on Friday.
With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team makes its first trip to Baton Rouge since the 2015 NCAA Super Regional when it faces in-state rival LSU in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Foundation Classic on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on […]
FAYETTEVILLE — After sweeping LSU for the first time since 2011, Arkansas baseball is firmly in first place in the SEC West. The Razorbacks (28-7, 11-4 SEC) are three games ahead of second place. The sweep was a needed boost for Arkansas after it lost its first conference series...
Alabama Softball has an out-of-conference midweek doubleheader on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide takes on UNA and Alcorn State. The most recent SEC outing for the Crimson Tide was a sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Crimson Tide pitching ace, Montana Fouts won all three games against the Bulldogs. In the series, Fouts threw 23 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run.
No. 1 Tennessee (33-3, 14-1 SEC) defeated Alabama (24-13, 8-7 SEC), 15-4, Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee’s game No. 3 victory claimed a series win against Alabama. The Vols have recorded four series sweeps and a series win through the first five weeks of Southeastern Conference play. Freshman...
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WCJB) - A day after blowing a two-run lead to lose the series opener to Southeastern Conference rival Vanderbilt, Florida’s pitching staff managed to repeat history and drop its third SEC series of the season. Despite being spotted a 4-0 lead, Gators (21-14) starter Brandon Sproat allowed...
UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight day, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians have been postponed by inclement weather and unplayable conditions.Tuesday's game was called four hours before the scheduled first pitch, with the decision coming after Guardians officials inspected the soggy outfield at Progressive Field. Snow piled up in downtown Cleveland the past two days and temperatures have been in the low 30s.The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Wednesday, starting at 2:10 p.m. Monday's postponement will be played as part of a doubleheader on July 12.This week's four-game series is now a three-game set with two games Wednesday and one Thursday. With a dryer weather forecast, the AL Central rivals should finally meet for the first time this season.The second postponement wiped out a matchup between former Cy Young Award winners — Cleveland's Shane Bieber and Chicago's Dallas Keuchel. They had been pushed back from slated starts on Monday.The team's pitching plans have not yet been announced.
Comments / 0