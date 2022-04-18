ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sports world mourns: Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 21 hours ago

S occer star Cristiano Ronaldo announced Monday that his newborn son died.

Ronaldo, the world's most-followed person on Instagram , made the announcement in a heartfelt letter from him and his partner Georgina Rodriguez.


"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the couple wrote. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

The couple had announced in 2021 that they were expecting twins.


"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support," the letter read.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."

The 37-year-old forward for Manchester United and Portugal has four older children.

NewsBreak
Sports
