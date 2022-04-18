ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Phil Berger throws support behind Budd for U.S. Senate

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbRuZ_0fCpQcEb00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Republican Phil Berger, the state Senate leader who represents most of Guilford and all of Rockingham County, has thrown his support behind Rep. Ted Budd in the U.S. Senate race.

“It’s imperative Republicans nominate an electable conservative candidate, and that candidate is Ted Budd,” Berger said in a statement he released to The News & Observer in Raleigh .

Which candidates for Senate, House in North Carolina have raised the most money?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyc6p_0fCpQcEb00
State Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) (Courtesy of NC General Assembly)

Budd (R-Davie), who has served the 13th Congressional District since 2016, has surged ahead of former Gov. Pat McCrory in most polls as 14 Republicans compete to replace retiring Richard Burr.

Former Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro and McCrory have been on the debate stage twice, and newcomer Marjorie Eastman of Cary has joined them once during the campaign. Budd has declined to participate in a face-to-face debate.

Berger is arguably the most powerful Republican in North Carolina, having served in the Senate since 2000 and been its president pro tempore (leader) since 2011. He is running unopposed in November.

Budd and McCrory have raised about the same amount of money, and with the help of PACs have lobbed TV ads at each other’s performance and reputation. But the polls have shown Budd with double-digit leads despite a large percentage of undecided voters.

Ted Budd (Courtesy of US Congress)

Budd, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who has steep financial support from the super PAC Club for Growth, was nominated for Congress in 2016 by beating 16 other candidates with 20% of the vote. Club for Growth’s support helped to separate him from the field in that race, too. He then beat Democrat Bruce Davis in what was a foregone conclusion of the General Election.

McCrory, a former mayor of Charlotte but a native of Jamestown, was governor from 2013 to 2016 but lost a re-election bid against Gov. Roy Cooper. He has had a daily radio show and kept active in politics.

Walker was a Baptist minister when he was elected to Congress in 2014 after the retirement of long-term Rep. Howard Coble. Coincidentally Walker won the nomination in a come-from-behind runoff victory against Phil Berger Jr., who is now a member of the state Supreme Court. Walker beat Laura Fjeld in the General Election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Cary, NC
City
Jamestown, NC
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate President#State Senate#Wghp#Republicans#The News Observer#House#Nc General Assembly
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy