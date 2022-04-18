This Week’s Metea Minute

YORK - Holly Fuhr has been selected as the head bowling coach at York High School. The 2022-23 school year will be the inaugural season for boys and girls bowling at YHS. “I’m excited to have Holly Fuhr as our first ever head bowling coach at York High School,” said Tyler Herman, YHS activities director and assistant principal. “Holly brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to our program. Her ability to connect with students and build positive relationships is exceptional. Her connections to the local bowling community and our unified program will help her establish an immediate rapport with her athletes. She’s the perfect person to get the bowling program started at YHS. ”
