This Week’s Metea Minute

For the first time since 2019 the “Got the Nerve Triathlon” will be hosted in Mt. Gretna. This triathlon is being hosted by Utopia Events which took on the race back in 2020 in order to increase awareness and participation. The I Am Able Foundation sponsors the event with proceeds going towards equipment to assist people with mobility issues. The race has previously seen over 600 athletes as well as 600 spectators and volunteers in prior years. While this year is not expected to have as big of a turn out there are already 300 registered racers eager to participate in this event.

MOUNT GRETNA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO