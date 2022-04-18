ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week’s Metea Minute

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOST 1: Hello, Mustangs! I’m Sofia Jubraj. HOST 2: And I’m Grace Cronin. Here is your Metea Minute for the week of Monday, April 18 [This is incorrectly stated in the video.]. HOST 1: The spring musical A Chorus Line performs...

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
“Got The Nerve Tradition”coming to Mt. Gretna

For the first time since 2019 the “Got the Nerve Triathlon” will be hosted in Mt. Gretna. This triathlon is being hosted by Utopia Events which took on the race back in 2020 in order to increase awareness and participation. The I Am Able Foundation sponsors the event with proceeds going towards equipment to assist people with mobility issues. The race has previously seen over 600 athletes as well as 600 spectators and volunteers in prior years. While this year is not expected to have as big of a turn out there are already 300 registered racers eager to participate in this event.
Holly Fuhr to coach Duke varsity bowling

YORK - Holly Fuhr has been selected as the head bowling coach at York High School. The 2022-23 school year will be the inaugural season for boys and girls bowling at YHS. “I’m excited to have Holly Fuhr as our first ever head bowling coach at York High School,” said Tyler Herman, YHS activities director and assistant principal. “Holly brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to our program. Her ability to connect with students and build positive relationships is exceptional. Her connections to the local bowling community and our unified program will help her establish an immediate rapport with her athletes. She’s the perfect person to get the bowling program started at YHS. ”
Class is in session: Naumann schools South

OCONOMOWOC — An after-school tutorial covered a lot of ground in a hurry Tuesday. The Oconomowoc High School baseball program celebrated Youth Night at Roosevelt Field, and the young onlookers didn’t have to wait long to witness a Cliff’s Notes version of the sport played in textbook fashion by the varsity.
Golf team places second at tournament

The Lebanon High School golf team competed at the Waynesville tournament on Monday afternoon at Piney Valley Golf Course. The Yellowjackets placed second as a team in a different type of tournament than they are used to playing. “It is a fun format,” head coach Trey Overstreet said. “You take six golfers and have two compete individually with their own ball, a scramble team, and a best ball duo. “I thought our guys came out and competed hard, and was nice to play in some sunshine with tons of rain last week.” Freshman Titan Haney and sophomore Kory Hough won the best ball portion with a score of 79. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
MVCHA to EHS: No home games at R.P. Lumber Center Ice Rink

As excitement grows for the opening of the R.P. Lumber Center Ice Rink around Memorial Day, the Edwardsville High School ice hockey program recently received some bad news. Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association president John Criswell informed the high school program that the league doesn't plan on scheduling any games at the new ice rink. The Tigers had three teams in the league last season, including one in the varsity division and two in the junior varsity division. The top EHS ice hockey team competes in a separate league in Missouri in the Mid States Club Hockey Association....
