Davie County, NC

2 adults, 2 children dead after Davie County fire

By Jordan Brown, Dolan Reynolds
 1 day ago

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after a fire in Cooleemee on Monday afternoon.

Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman during a news conference on Monday night said the victims were two adults and two children.

One of the adult victims was a man, and the other was a woman.

The children are estimated to be between the ages of four and eight months.

Autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of death.

FOX8 is told the fire started around 2:14 p.m. on Junction Road and was under control at 3 p.m.

Deputies say a bystander went to the Cooleemee Fire Department and told firefighters the house was on fire.

