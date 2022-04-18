ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘So Much Emotion': Brother of Bombing Victim Martin Richard Runs Boston Marathon

By Marc Fortier
NECN
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Richard, the 20-year-old brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, was among the 28,000-plus participants in Monday's 126th Boston Marathon. Henry Richard is the older brother of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Martin would have turned 18 this June. Henry...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
Reuters

Fifty years on, women's pioneer returns to Boston Marathon

BOSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Back in 1972, Val Rogosheske was one of only eight runners in the inaugural women's division at the Boston Marathon. On Monday she was the official starter for the professional women's field and more than 12,000 women took part in the race. "It's hard to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Molly Seidel Dropped Out Of Boston Marathon At Mile 16 Due To Injury

BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury. Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16. In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was “completely gutted.” “Today was a really tough one but I’m all good,” Seidel said. “Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem.” Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race starts at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon Bombing#Emotion#Jasonsolowski#Instagram
NECN

NBC10 Anchor, Reporters Run Boston Marathon: ‘Running and Tweeting Is Hard'

About 30,000 people are running in Monday's 126th Boston Marathon. Among them? Three of NBC10 Boston's on air personalities. Evening news anchor Shannon Mulaire and reporters Eli Rosenberg and Katie Brace are all running this year's marathon. We'll bring you updates throughout the day on how they're doing. Shannon Mulaire...
BOSTON, MA
94.3 WCYY

10 Celebrities That Have Run the Boston Marathon

I am no runner, the only way that you would see me run is if I am being chased by someone. I never think of running as a fun activity let alone a relaxing one, however, there are many people out there that see running as either fun or relaxing.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Men's Defending Wheelchair Champion Marcel Hug Withdraws From Boston Marathon

Marcel Hug, the defending champion in the men's wheelchair race, has withdrawn from the Boston Marathon. Hug, of Switzerland, made the announcement just hours before the start of the race. No reason was given for his withdrawal. Sho Watanabe of Japan also withdrew. Watanabe finished ninth at last year’s Boston...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Professional Runner Stephanie Bruce Ready To Run Boston Marathon One Last Time

BOSTON (CBS) — For one professional runner, Monday’s race will be bittersweet. Stephanie Bruce last ran Boston in 2013 and this year’s Boston Marathon will be her last. Bruce learned last year, not long after her mom died, that she has bicuspid valve disease, a congenital heart condition. Rather than risk her health, she decided to end her professional running career, but not before she ran Boston again. Bruce said the news was initially crushing, but it is now empowering. “What an opportunity. I can script the last year of my running career and kind of go out with a bang and then hopefully, other athletes will decide hey, I am going to do that too, like celebrate what you’ve devoted your life to for 10-12 plus years,” said Bruce. She feels good and is looking forward to the race. Her husband will also be running the marathon. You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Newburyport Mom's Road Back to Running the Boston Marathon

Jessica Lasky-Su is doing something she never thought she would do again: running her eighth Boston Marathon. In 2020, the Newburyport native suffered a terrible injury while skiing and nearly lost her leg. “At that time I wasn’t even sure if the best possible outcome was walking normally long term,”...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Nearly 30K runners participate in 126th Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Thousands of runners are hitting the streets for the 126th Boston Marathon. Monday marks the first full-scale Boston Marathon on Patriot’s Day since 2019. The annual race was canceled in 2020, and postponed in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Burrillville woman is...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy