Qualifying deadline extended for Nashville senate seat

By Emily West
 23 hours ago
As of Monday afternoon, Sen. Brenda Gilmore withdrew her papers to run for Senate District 19.

This happened after Gilmore announced her retirement last week on the previous qualifying deadline. Her withdrawal triggers the anti-skullduggery law, which extends the qualifying deadline for the seat to prevent a political passing of the baton.

Gilmore spent decades up at the state capitol, first starting in the House before transitioning to the upper chamber in the Senate. Previously, she sat on the Nashville Metro Council for years.

So far, there's only one candidate currently in the race for District 19. Keeda Haynes is a former public defender and congressional candidate, who ran against now-retiring Jim Cooper, D-Nashville. She received Gilmore's endorsement.

The new qualifying deadline is noon April 28, with the new withdrawal deadline now May 2 a noon.

