Several missile strikes hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.Local residents were to told to stay indoors as thick plumes of smoke rose above the city of 700,000, sometimes called the western capital of Ukraine.The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, said five people were injured in two missile strikes that set an industrial fuel storage facility on fire. Residential areas were not hit, he said.Governor Maksym Kozytsky reported “three more powerful explosions” around an hour later.Mr Kozytsky said a man was detained on suspicion of espionage at the site of one of the attacks.He...

MILITARY ・ 23 DAYS AGO