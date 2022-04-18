TWRA: Man pulls in record-setting fish on Cherokee Lake
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has the proof to back up his big fish tale after a Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) biologist certified his catch as the largest in the state.East Tennessee fisherman possibly breaks state record after catching muskellunge
According to a Facebook post from the TWRA, angler Chad Collins caught a 120-pound Paddlefish on Cherokee lake that was over 10 pounds heavier than the previous record caught by Leonard Jech in 2021.
All in all, the fish was 75.5 inches long and 41.5 inches around by TWRA biologist John Hammonds’ measurements.Sydney on the Trails: Fly Fishing
You can find all of Tennessee's current record catches here .
