PODCAST: Dave Altimari on a release of state emails in the Kosta Diamantis case

By CT Mirror's Long Story Short
 22 hours ago
Konstantinos Diamantis, a former state official under federal investigation, showed a special interest in his daughter’s quest for state employment on a number of occasions in early 2020, according to documents released Friday.

The documents, obtained by The Connecticut Mirror through a Freedom of Information Act request, were compiled in response to a federal subpoena issued in October.

Investigative reporter Dave Altimari tells host Ebong Udoma what the emails reveal.

You can read the story here .

