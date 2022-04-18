Boruto Just Debuted One of Naruto's Wildest Ships Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has brought in a whole new kind of Delta model with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The manga has reached the climax of the current Code focused arc after the end of the fight between Code, Boruto Uzumaki, and Kawaki had ended in a much more chaotic way than any fans could have figured. While this fight is only getting even more intense with each new chapter of the arc, it seems Amado has been cooking up some plans of his own in order to keep up with all of the danger than Code presents.

COMICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO