Boruto Just Debuted One of Naruto's Wildest Ships Yet

DC's Infinite Frontier initiative has been zigging and zagging in some interesting ways, telling a story that hasn't been afraid to dive into the more specific echelons of DC canon. That has especially been the case for the stories centered around the "omniverse", which have used multiversal storytelling to weave surprising characters in and out of events. This week's Flashpoint Beyond #0 took that mindset to new heights, with a story that not only changed the way fans might have looked at the original Flashpoint event, but reintroduced a long-dormant character within DC lore. Spoilers for Flashpoint Beyond #0 from Geoff Johns, Eduardo Risso, Trish Mulvihill, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
