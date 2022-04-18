ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Boruto Just Debuted One of Naruto's Wildest Ships Yet

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNaruto may not have been preoccupied with romance in its heyday, but the same cannot be said for its sequel. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has paired together most of the anime's top heroes, and there are more romances on the horizon. So of course, it was only right for the series...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Debuts Anya's Most Adorable Look

Spy x Family is here at last, and the show is already considered a hit with fans around the world. The Shonen Jump series made its successful jump to television this month, and of course, that means Anya is the fandom's newest obsession. After all, the telepath is too cute to overlook, and one cosplayer is getting all the love right now thanks to their adorable take on the girl.
COMICS
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Channels Katara's Spirit

Avatar: The Last Airbender gave fans plenty of favorites over the course of its first series, with Katara ranking high amongst them thanks in part to her strong personality and perhaps even stronger bending abilities at her disposal. With the upcoming live-action adaptation on Netflix set to see actor Kiawentiio take on the role of the powerful water bender, one fan has decided to revisit the love of Aang's life with some spot-on Cosplay that bends the water to boot.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Releases Special Trailer for New Chapter

Dragon Ball Super has finally released an intense new chapter, and has shared a special new promo to celebrate! The Granolah the Survivor arc was previously announced to come to an end some time this year, and there are already plans in place to start the next arc before the year is over too. That means each new chapter of the series is more important than ever as each one brings us closer to the end of the fight against the Heeters. Making matters even more intriguing have been all the new reveals that have been made as a result.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Revives Ymir's Scariest Look

Ymir might have only made her first appearance in the final season of Attack on Titan, but the Founding Titan has been working in the shadows since the power of the Titans first entered the world by Hajime Isayama thousands of years in the past of the Eldian race. With Eren Jaeger being granted the power of the Founding Titan, one cosplayer has decided to honor the Titan that started it all by creating a perfectly twisted take on the tragic young girl named Ymir.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay is Ready for Yoruichi's Big Anime Return

One awesome Bleach cosplay is already set for Yoruichi Shihouin's big return to anime! As Tite Kubo's original manga franchise celebrates its 20th Anniversary of its launch in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise has made a major return in the last few years with not only a brand new entry for the manga but is planning a major return for the anime adaptation as well. This Fall will finally see Bleach come back for the much anticipated, long awaited, and heavily requested official anime taking on the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, which never got its due the last time around.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Cliffhanger Reveals Delta's New Body

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has brought in a whole new kind of Delta model with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The manga has reached the climax of the current Code focused arc after the end of the fight between Code, Boruto Uzumaki, and Kawaki had ended in a much more chaotic way than any fans could have figured. While this fight is only getting even more intense with each new chapter of the arc, it seems Amado has been cooking up some plans of his own in order to keep up with all of the danger than Code presents.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Readies for Part 3 With Mikasa

One awesome Attack on Titan is celebrating the end of Part 2 of the fourth and final season with Mikasa Ackerman! The fourth and final season of the anime kicked off its second wave of episodes earlier this year, but as the Winter 2022 season rolled on it quickly became clear that there was no way that the anime would be able to fit all of Hajime Isayama's original manga into its last few episodes. This was confirmed to indeed be the case as the series reached the end of the Part 2 run and confirmed there would be more anime coming next year.
COMICS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 3 Has Marvel Fans Thinking They've Spotted a Major Black Panther Connection

Moon Knight Episode 3 certainly opens a much wider door on the mystery of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) – as well as the larger supernatural world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In "The Friendly Type" Marc Spector gets pulled into a desparate gamble by Khonshu: summoning the other Egyptian gods to the Great Pyramid of Giza to discuss what to do about the looming threat posed by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and the Goddess Ammit that he serves. That meeting of gods had some interesting figures in attendance – and Marvel fans think one of them was the Panther God that gives the Black Panther his powers!
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Fans Are Worrying for Dabi's Future

My Hero Academia may love its heroes, but the series is just as obsessed with its villains. Over the years, Shigaraki's allies have grown bounds, and few can compare to Dabi where popularity is concerned. And given the manga's final act these days, you can understand why Dabi's legion of fans are sweating bullets over his future.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Is Ready to Break Out Amado's True Goal

Amado has been quite the wildcard in the deck of characters that make up Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the former member of Kara asking Konoha for sanctuary as he looked to leave the ranks of the organization of Jigen and company. Now, with Amado working for the Hidden Leaf, it seems as though the scientist has a secret obsession that is making its way to the top of the surface, as Code attempts to get revenge against those who killed his master.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Delivers Sasuke's Familiar New Orders for Boruto

The latest update from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gone live, and the calm before the storm has come. Code's ambush on Kawaki has ended, but the villain is not ready to give up on his plans to avenge this mentor. Of course, Boruto is going through his own rough patch now that Momoshiki has fully integrated with the boy, and the surprise combination has prompted Sasuke to deliver new orders to his student.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto is Teasing One Side's Civil War

Though Jigen might be dead, his legacy has lived on thanks to his right-hand man Code, with the young villain looking to avenge the death of his master by forming a new version of the Kara Organization. With the original creator of the Naruto franchise, Masashi Kishimoto, returning to writing duties on the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it seems that another internal battle is brewing for the villainous enclave, as the majority of the rogue ninjas have their own independent goals in mind.
COMICS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 15)

The weekend is almost upon us. In addition to some much-needed time off of school and work, the weekend also means most major streaming services are going to be adding new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Amazon's Prime Video all have new titles on the way. From Thursday to Sunday, there will be new options made available for everyone looking to relax on the couch sometime this weekend.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Naruto Reveals One of Shikamaru's Best Plans Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed Shikamaru Nara's best laid plan in the manga yet with the newest chapter of the series! Shikamaru has been one of the key characters in the sequel series ever since it was revealed that Naruto had made him his right hand advisor. Fans have seen how his strategies for the village have helped Naruto to escape some major jams over the course of the series so far, but the recent arcs have seen him taking on a more action focused role now that the options to fight against invading forces have been limited more than ever.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is Fanfare of Adolescence a BL Anime?

Fanfare of Adolescence is one of the most distinctive anime of Spring 2022 if not all of anime history. It takes a novel outlook on the sport of horseback riding, which is the anime's main focus rather than the conventional basketball and volleyball approach. Fanfare of Adolescence contains a lot of boy-on-boy antics that will make anyone wonder whether Fanfare of Adolescence is a BL anime because we fangirls love to ship every bishounen in the sports team, like Kageyama and Hinata of Haikyuu.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Are Kashin Koji and Jiraiya The Same?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues the legacy of Naruto and Sasuke, as well as some of the original Naruto franchise characters, to this day. While some people want to Edo-Tensei a lot of the series' dead characters, Jiraiya was not reanimated. On that note, fans are eager to learn Kashin Koji's true identity, who, despite his mask, resembles Jiraiya. As a result, fans wonder: Are Kashin Koji and Jiraiya the same?
COMICS
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Hilariously Responds To Critic Who Made Fun Of His & Kourtney’s PDA

Travis Barker, 46, didn’t let a critical comment about his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship go. After the Blink-182 drummer posted workout photos on April 16, Instagram user tommywalnutz brought up Travis’ frequent PDA with The Kardashians star, 43. “No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking,” the fan commented.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

DC Just Revived a VERY Obscure Character After Decades-Long Absence

DC's Infinite Frontier initiative has been zigging and zagging in some interesting ways, telling a story that hasn't been afraid to dive into the more specific echelons of DC canon. That has especially been the case for the stories centered around the "omniverse", which have used multiversal storytelling to weave surprising characters in and out of events. This week's Flashpoint Beyond #0 took that mindset to new heights, with a story that not only changed the way fans might have looked at the original Flashpoint event, but reintroduced a long-dormant character within DC lore. Spoilers for Flashpoint Beyond #0 from Geoff Johns, Eduardo Risso, Trish Mulvihill, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
Digital Trends

Why 2022 could be a big year for seinen anime series

Anime has never had such a big mainstream spotlight on the international stage as it does now. When you once had to be an in-the-know fan to watch the latest anime TV series subtitled in English, all fans need to do today is have a subscription to at least one streaming service to watch the latest episodes within 24 hours of when they air in Japan. Likewise, anime movies are seeing more expansive localization, with recent blockbuster hits like 2021’s Western release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and this year’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 showing the growing international success of theatrical releases.
COMICS

