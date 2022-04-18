ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond City Council votes to replace longtime GRTC board member

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VEV9_0fCpNaw000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council voted to replace a longtime member of the Greater Richmond Transit Company’s board of directors with the city’s Chief Administrative Officer.

The City Council voted at a special meeting Monday to remove George Braxton from the board and replace him with J.E. Lincoln Saunders, who will be on the board starting Tuesday, April 19, until October. Braxton has been on the GRTC board of directors since April 2013, according to his LinkedIn page .

Saunders is Richmond’s Chief Administrative Officer and previously served as Mayor Stoney’s chief of staff. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The resolution, introduced by Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille, received expedited consideration and was the only item scheduled for the special meeting.

Richmond’s $12.8 million Broad Street project includes repaving, pedestrian-friendly upgrades

Newbille said she was appreciative of the work Braxton did while on the board before all seven council members in attendance Monday voted in favor of the move.

She added that Braxton was informed of the resolution beforehand, but no explanation for the decision was shared during the meeting. Braxton, GRTC and Newbille did not respond to requests for comment.

The City Council appointed three of the six current members on GRTC’s board of directors, all of whom get one-year terms but can be appointed to serve more. Newbille said the city’s representative on the board will be appointed during GRTC’s annual meeting in October.

Chesterfield County appointed the other three members, but the GRTC board of directors will expand to nine after it voted to allow Henrico to add three county representatives.

The five other current members of GRTC’s board of directors are: President/Chair Benjamin P. Campbell (appointed by the city of Richmond); Vice President/Vice Chair Gary Armstrong (Chesterfield County); Secretary/Treasurer Eldridge F. Coles (Richmond); Director Ian Millikan (Chesterfield County) and Director Daniel K. Smith (Chesterfield County).

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

All Florence City Council Members resign Tuesday

FLORENCE, Colo. — All city council members for the City of Florence resign Tuesday, according to the Interim City Manager Tom Piltingsrud. The only person left on the city council is Mayor Paul Villagrana. In a letter to the city, Councilman Mike Vendetti (Ward 3) said, “the law of a plan to remove the cancer that […]
FLORENCE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Margaritaville clears council votes

Monday came, and it was all right for the developers of a proposed Jimmy Buffett-themed hotel and resort in downtown Ocean City. After an initial discussion in the fall, City Council members got their first real look at the plans for a 13-story, 265-room Margaritaville hotel and accompanying amenities on a stretch of lots at the corner of 14th Street and Coastal Highway. The space is best known as the site of the Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel, which shuttered in 2020.
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Mayor#The Richmond City Council#The City Council#The Grtc Board#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy