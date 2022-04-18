ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Daycare worker charged with battery, neglect of a dependent

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSMaB_0fCpN35O00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police charged a worker at High Point Daycare with battery on a child under 14 and neglect of a dependent.

Police were contacted by a DCS investigator after a 13-month-old child was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a transverse fracture on her left arm on March 1. According to a probable cause affidavit, the child’s parents dropped her off at High Point Daycare on the morning of February 25. The affidavit says that when the parents returned to pick up their child later that day, they were told by daycare staff that they believed the child was being fussy because she was teething and she was giving Motrin and a teether.

BCHFS release statement after staff member charged with sexual assault

The child’s parents told DCS that the child continued to be fussy at home and they were unable to comfort them. The child was taken to the hospital after they were unable to console them.

According to police, the child can be seen on video in the classroom behaving normally until Nikki Lynne Moore, 26, the daycare worker charged with caring for the children on that day, picked her up to take her to a changing table. According to the affidavit, Moore “thrusts the child onto the changing table.” Police say the video showed Moore picking up the child, who then begins crying and throwing their head back before being set down in a crib.

Police interviewed Moore and asked her to demonstrated how she picked up the child after changing them. According to police, Moore demonstrated on a baby doll by picking it up by the left forearm and around the right torso. Police say the child had a bruise on the left forearm that was not visible until the brace was removed.

Moore was lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail where she was later released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted felons identified, investigation ongoing in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have come to light following the arrest of two men over the weekend in Newburgh. Sheriff Wilder tells us the two men, Lucas C. Lively and Mason A. Sproat, were wanted on out-of-state warrants. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service Sunday […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man pleads guilty to stabbing firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man has pled guilty to stabbing a firefighter in the face, says a press release from the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force. The press release says that on the morning of April 14, in Vanderburgh County Superior Court John Eugene Deer, 35, pled guilty to Attempt Aggravated Battery for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Arson causes damage to a car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says that on April 17, around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Lodge Avenue for an arson in progress. The Evansville Fire Department also responded, says police. EPD says that it contacted the witness, who stated that she was outside near her front […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Wave 3

WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times

The Cardinals left campus to travel to Wichita, Kan. to play the Tennessee Vols in the Sweet 16. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for March 24th, 2022. This week we're talking about tornado safe places and snow. Omicron BA.2 variant detected in Louisville. Updated: 18 hours ago. The variant...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Arrests made after pill press, fentanyl found in home with baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two have been taken into custody after an infant was found living in the same home where narcotic drugs were allegedly being manufactured. On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., detectives say they conducted a search warrant of a home in the 2300 block of E. Walnut Street. Officials tell us 33-year-old Chelsea […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epd#Police#Ind#High Point Daycare#Dcs#Bchfs
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WEHT/WTVW

Update: Second standoff ends with 2 suspects in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News crews report that a standoff has ended with two suspects in custody. The two suspects were identified as Richard Thomas Jr. and Christina Zeller. Police say the standoff began when Vanderburgh County deputies responded to a domestic call at the Quality Inn and Suites on Elpers Road. Deputies and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Case dismissed of man accused of dealing drugs

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) –  The case against a man accused of dealing drugs and causing a death has been dismissed. Todd Gardner was accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl to Zach Goodin. Goodin died and his death was blamed on the fentanyl. The trial was scheduled to begin on April 8 but the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a conviction […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Marshals take two suspects into custody in Newburgh

UPDATE – Sheriff Mike Wilder spoke to Eyewitness News and said the two suspects’ warrants were from Kentucky. Wilder also said gas was used to drive the second suspect out of the home. UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy