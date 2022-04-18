ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stagg High School student killed by intruder: Stockton police

By Julian Tack, Kristi Gross, Jose Fabian, Gurajpal Sangha
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41luNe_0fCpMzrY00

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton high school was locked down Monday after a “trespasser” stabbed and killed a student, police said.

Family identified the victim as 15-year-old Aliycia Reynaga, describing her as a star in the making, a great kid with positive attitude and as someone who loved the outdoors.

“All of our softball girls are taking it pretty hard,” said Leia Madrazo, varsity softball coach.

Her family said she was always active, and that besides softball, she was also involved in mixed martial arts.

The community was shocked someone was able to get on campus.

“A lot of us can’t get over the fact that someone came onto campus and did such a crime,” Madrazo said.

Stagg High School grandfather calls for more security

Reynaga was killed on campus after police said a trespasser entered Stagg High School campus and stabbed her multiple times. Police said they believe the attack was random, and they are trying to find out why she was targeted.

Stockton police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Anthony Gray.

Gray was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Gray is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after slapping toddler

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police make 8 arrests during Easter sideshows

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police made eight arrests during Easter Sunday sideshows, according to a press release. Isaac Guzman, 19 and of Los Banos, was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after he allegedly rammed and struck a patrol car, fled, and struck […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
International Business Times

Intruder Repeatedly Stabs 15-Year-Old Girl To Death On School Campus

A 15-year-old student succumbed to her injuries after being stabbed multiple times by an intruder on her California high school campus, district officials said. The teenager, Aliycia Reynaga, was attacked at Stagg High School in Stockton on Monday at around 11 a.m. by a man trespassing the school grounds. Police said the assailant, identified as 52-year-old Anthony Gray of Stockton, parked his car at the front of the school and walked towards the victim before randomly stabbing her, according to CBS Sacramento.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Softball#Murder#Intruder#Stagg High School#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting

A Southern California store owner agreed Friday to be taken from a Las Vegas jail to California to face charges after a 9-year-old girl was wounded as shots were fired at shoplifters. Marqel Cockrell, 20, stood in court to tell a judge he understood that authorities had 30 days to extradite him to the desert city of Victorville. He was not represented by an attorney.Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, a nearly three-hour drive on Interstate 15 from Victorville, where police said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Cockrell is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

California mother accused of drowning her 2 children in bathtub

A California mother accused of drowning her 5-month-old and 2-year-old sons in the bathtub has been arrested, authorities said. Courtney Williams, 26, was booked Thursday into Yuba County Jail on a murder charge, according to records. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office was called to her family’s Linda home at 11:45...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Person arrested for punching cop during Oakland sideshow

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after punching a police officer during an Oakland sideshow Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department said. The suspect is facing multiple charges, including battery on a police officer. The sideshow took over several intersections on 82nd Street between MacArthur Boulevard and Ney Avenue, police said. It involved […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

Woman arrested for 1993 cold case murder of California store owner

A 61-year-old woman has been arrested for the 1993 cold case murder of a California store owner who was shot dead in what investigators believe was a daylight robbery gone wrong.Rayna Hoffman-Ramos was taken into custody in Oklahoma last week and charged with the first-degree murder of Shu Ming Tang.Mr Ming Tang, a Taiwanese immigrant who ran the Devonshire Little Store in San Carlos, was fatally shot while working in his shop back on 26 April 1983.Police were called to reports of a shooting at the store at around 1pm that afternoon to find Mr Ming Tang suffering from a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy