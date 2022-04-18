ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

By KXII Staff
KXII.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Hopkins County Deputies are searching for an inmate who walked off of work detail on Monday. Sheriffs...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Man arrested after almost 3-hour long standoff with Paris Police

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was taken into custody after a standoff on Thursday afternoon. Paris Police said they attempted to arrest 33-year-old Chadwick Durial Woodberry on a probation warrant, when he struck one of the officers in the head with an unknown object. During the struggle, Woodberry...
PARIS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hopkins County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Sulphur Springs, TX
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KWTX

Woman shot, killed at cemetery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries. The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kxii#Hooded Carhart#Hopkins County Sheriff
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWTX

Drive-by shooting in Waco leaves two wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Sanger and Melrose that left two people wounded at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. “The shooting appears to be a drive-by style shooting,” a police spokesperson said. “At this time, there are two individuals with gun...
WACO, TX
CBS19

Police identify driver killed in Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Tyler. According to the Tyler Police Dept. on Wednesday, around 10 p.m., crews responded to a crash in the 1000 block of W. Grande Blvd. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of an SUV,...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy