Chicago, IL

Jason Van Dyke will not face federal charges in LaQuan McDonald shooting

By Alonzo Small
 22 hours ago

CHICAGO — Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke will not face federal charges in the fatal shooting of LaQuan McDonald, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday.

John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said that the U.S. Attorney’s Office would not pursue a successive prosecution because no general murder charge under federal law would apply.

McDonald’s family was in agreeance, declining the option to pursue a second conviction.

“The decision not to pursue a federal prosecution is consistent with Department of Justice policy and was made in consultation with Mr. McDonald’s family,” prosecutors stated.

Former Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke no longer in IDOC custody

Activists have called for civil rights charges to be brought forth against Van Dyke since his release from prison in February after serving a little more than three years for the murder of McDonald.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office adds that federal prosecutors would have to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Van Dyke’s acts were deliberate and that he knew such force was “excessive.”

Police dashcam video captured Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old McDonald 16 times. In October of 2018, Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. A judge sentenced Van Dyke to six years and nine months .

Jason Van Dyke is now a free man. Legal analyst ponders what’s next

Now released, the ex-Chicago cop remains under supervised release for three years.

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
