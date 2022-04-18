ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Midday Report April 18. 2022

By KMXT Staff
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Wood...

Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: What help is out there for rising gas prices?

Some states have already worked hard to give their residents a break with stimulus payments to offset the skyrocketing gas prices. A federal goal is the Gas Rebate Act of 2022. This would give Americans $100 in response to rising gas prices. The current national average has already surpassed $4...
TRAFFIC
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce he'll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer as his administration tries to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia's war with Ukraine. The Environmental Protection Agency will...
IOWA STATE
Money

Gas Prices Finally Drop Below $4 in Most States

Gas prices are finally falling back to Earth. Just one month ago, the price of a gallon of regular gas averaged an all-time high of $4.33 in the U.S. Prices had risen a staggering 22% between February 21 and March 14 — the largest jump ever recorded in a three-week span.
TRAFFIC
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House panel grills oil executives at hearing on soaring gas prices

Democrats blamed the oil industry, Republicans blamed President Joe Biden and oil executives blamed global market forces at a U.S. House hearing Wednesday on how to reverse a dramatic increase in gas prices. Over nearly six hours, members of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and executives from six oil companies […] The post U.S. House panel grills oil executives at hearing on soaring gas prices appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyWabashValley.com

AP-NORC poll: Low marks for Biden on economy as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans say they don’t blame President Joe Biden for high gasoline prices, but they’re giving his economic leadership low marks amid fears of inflation and deep pessimism about economic conditions. About 7 in 10 Americans say the nation’s economy is in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEHT/WTVW

This is the average price of a used car in each state

(iSeeCars) Used car prices have reached record highs with the average one- to five-year-old used car costing $34,852.  How much have used car prices risen in recent months? According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.8 million used car sales in January, used car prices increased 36.9 percent, or $9,409, compared to the same period the previous […]
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Delta's 8-Word Response to the End of the Federal Mask Mandate on Planes Is the Best I've Seen Yet

This is the lesson we all need right now. On Monday, a federal judge in Florida ruled that the CDC mask requirement on public transportation -- including planes, trains, subways, and buses -- was illegal. The mandate, which had been in place since January 2021, meant that anyone in an airport or on an airplane had to wear a mask, or face removal and potential fines.
FLORIDA STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices fall for fourth straight week as oil prices begin to rise

Editor’s note: This article is about the national average and does not take into account the reinstatement of Maryland’s gas tax, which occurred on Sunday. NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the fourth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 3.8 cents from a week ago to $4.06 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 … Continue reading "Gas prices fall for fourth straight week as oil prices begin to rise" The post Gas prices fall for fourth straight week as oil prices begin to rise appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Big Country News

Gas Price Relief Stimulus Payments Being Proposed in Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C - Some lawmakers in Congress are pushing for federal stimulus payments to reduce American's pain at the pump. "The Gas Rebate Act of 2022" is being proposed by Democrat Reps. Mike Thompson of California, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, and John Larson of Connecticut. Americans would get for an energy rebate of $100 per month for individuals, or $200 for couples, for each month the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon. Another $100 would also be added for each dependent. The national gas price average was $4.23 Thursday morning, according to AAA.
CONGRESS & COURTS

