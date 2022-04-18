Midday Report April 18. 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C - Some lawmakers in Congress are pushing for federal stimulus payments to reduce American's pain at the pump. "The Gas Rebate Act of 2022" is being proposed by Democrat Reps. Mike Thompson of California, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, and John Larson of Connecticut. Americans would get for an energy rebate of $100 per month for individuals, or $200 for couples, for each month the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon. Another $100 would also be added for each dependent. The national gas price average was $4.23 Thursday morning, according to AAA.
