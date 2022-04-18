ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Knife-wielding man threatens Waffle House employee in Stafford County

By Tannock Blair
 22 hours ago

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas man after a dispute at a local restaurant resulted in him threatening a Waffle House employee at knifepoint on Sunday evening.

At around 8:34 a.m., Stafford County deputies responded to a reported disturbance with a weapon at the Waffle House at 580 Warrenton Road.

According to police, a man — now identified as 49-year-old Keith Williams — had approached an employee of the restaurant and accused the employee of texting his girlfriend.

The victim did not know Williams and had no idea what he was talking about.

Williams proceeded to brandish a knife. He then proceeded to unleash a string of obscenities while threatening to stab the victim. When Williams realized law enforcement had been called, he fled on foot toward a nearby hotel, the Clarion Inn. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Deputies located Williams at the Clarion Inn parking lot and gave commands to take him into custody.

(Photo courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, Williams initially went to the ground but then resisted efforts to handcuff him. Deputies tasered him and made the arrest. The knife was recovered from his pocket.

Williams was charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct and obstruction. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

